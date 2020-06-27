Peter Hunziker was recently introduced to Below Deck Mediterranean fans as a crew member on The Wellington. Initially, Pete seemed like he could be a cool cast member for the show, but unfortunately for him, viewers will never really get to see. Peter was recently fired from the show after posting a racially insensitive meme on Instagram. The post and subsequent firing happened so quickly that it’s difficult to tell exactly what the post said. Either way, his time with the network is done and many fans seem to be supportive of the decision to let him go. Peter has yet to issue a statement on the incident, but he will likely be laying low for the foreseeable future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Peter Hunziker.
1. He’s The Youngest Sibling
The youngest sibling often gets a reputation for being immature and irresponsible. However, a lot of people forget that the youngest child tends to work really hard to prove these stereotypes false. That’s exactly what Pete Hunziker did. He is the youngest of three and he is no stranger to sticking up for himself and working.
2. He Was In A Coma
Pete is healthy and strong now, but unfortunately that wasn’t always the case. When he was 19-years-old, he had an unexpected health issue which resulted in him falling into a coma for six months. There isn’t any information on exactly what caused Pete’s coma, but once he regained his health he approached life with a renewed sense of purpose.
3. He Was A Teenage Dad
Finding out you’re about to become a parent can be a very stressful experience, especially when you’re not ready to be a parent and you’re not in a relationship with the person you’re having a kid with. That’s the exact situation Pete found himself in when he was 19-years-old. Although he was overwhelmed at first, having a son has given him even more motivation to always do his best.
4. He Used To Work At Dominos
Do you remember what some of your first jobs were when you were a teenager? Chances are none of them were particularly glamorous. Pete Hunziker can definitely relate. One of his first jobs was working at a local Domino’s Pizza restaurant during his sophomore year of high school.
5. He Loves To Party
Pete has a very outgoing personality and he loves to be the life of the party. He has even been given the nickname, “Party Pete”. Fortunately, he lives in Miami which is one of the best places to party. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually catch him dancing or hanging out by the pool.
6. He Is In The Coast Guard
Charting yachts isn’t the only experience Pete Hunziker has working out at sea. He is also a member of the United States Coast Guard. However, it’s unclear when he joined. The coast guard is responsible for enforcing laws out on the water as well as performing search and rescue missions.
7. He Didn’t Get Into Boats Until His Teenager Years
Unlike some of the other people on Below Deck Med, Pete Hunziker wasn’t the type of person who dreamed of working on boats from a very early age. In fact, he didn’t really start learning about boats until high school when he met a retired Navy Seal who taught him everything he knows.
8. He’s Been Accused Of Sexism
Lots of people aren’t surprised by Pete’s offensive post, because that wouldn’t be the first time he said something that made people turn their heads. During an episode, he made a comment about a female franchise owner that left some of his crew mates confused. He said, “Seeing a woman in a successful position like that just inspired to like want to kill the game because if she can do it, I mean – you know what I mean?”
9. Episodes Of The Show Will Be Re-Edited To Lessen His Screen Time
The fact that Peter was fired from the show during the season makes things a little tricky because all of the episodes have already been filmed. However, the network has announced that they will be re-editing the episodes so that his presence will not be as prominent.
10. He Seems To Have Deleted His Social Media Accounts
Since Pete’s firing, it appears that he has removed himself from social media. This isn’t surprising because if were on social media at this time, he would have to deal with lots of messages and comments from people who likely aren’t too happy with him. Once things start to die down a bit, he may decide to return.