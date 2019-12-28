10 Things You Didn’t Know About Peter Outerbridge

Peter Outerbridge is a Canadian actor that is best known for his roles in Nikita and Orphan Black. His most recent role is as Calix Niklos in the Netflix show V-Wars. Here are ten things about him that you may not know.
1. He Was Born In Toronto
He was born in Toronto to Canadian parents but he has Swedish and Bermudan ancestry. He is the youngest of five children in his family and he lived in Toronto for the whole of his childhood. His father was a lawyer and his mother was a pianist who studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music. He has extended family on both sides that are involved in the entertainment industry. He still lives in Toronto with his family today.
2. He Studied Acting At The University Of Victoria
The first time that he lived outside of Toronto was when he went to study at the University of Victoria. The campus of this university lies on the border of Oak Bay and Saanich. He gained a Bachelor’s Degree in acting from the faculty of Fine Arts from this university. He has worked continuously as an actor since he graduated from university and he has never worked in any other industry.
3. He Toured With The Theater Group Way Off Broadway
After he left university he joined the theater group Way Off Broadway. He spent four years with this group and toured throughout the whole of Canada. This gave him valuable experience in acting in a number of different productions. Even though he started his career with theater work, he has mainly concentrated on TV and film work since he left this group.
4. His First TV Role Was In 21 Jump Street
His first role on TV was as a guest star in one episode of 21 Jump Street. The series is best known for launching the reputation of Johnny Depp as a teen star but it also got Outerbridge’s career off to a good start as well. He is among a long list of notable names that have made a guest appearance on this show. Mental Floss reports that actors such as Brad Pitt, Jason Priestly, Christina Applegate and Jada Pinkett Smith have all had guest roles on the show.
5. His First Recurring Role Was In The Commish
His first recurring role on TV was as Jeff Hartley in the Amercian comedy-drama show The Commish. He starred in nine episodes as the police officer over a three year period. Although he was not a main character in the show it was around this time that he would have started to become more recognized for his acting work. He starred in the movie Cool Runnings not longer after The Commish came to an end and this remains the highest grossing movie that he has appeared in to date.
6. He Is Closely Associated With Murdoch Mysteries
He has appeared in TV and movie versions of the Murdoch Mysteries. Both the show and film versions were based on the Detective Murdoch series of novels by Margaret Jennings. The films were made for TV and comprised of three separate stories which made up a three part mini-series. He played the lead role of William Murdoch in all three of these films. There is a also a long running TV series based on the same novels where Murdoch is played by actor Yannick Bisson. Outerbridge has guest starred in one episode of this series where he played a priest.
7. He Has Won A Canadian Screen Award
He was awarded a Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Program or Series for his role as George Brown in John A: The Birth Of A Country. CBC reported that the film did very well at the awards and that Outerbridge was not the only person involved with the production that received an award that night. The film dramatized the events that led up to the Canadian Confederation and was based on a book by Richard Gwyn. Outerbridge’s character was the founder of the Toronto Globe who was part of the Liberal party. This pitted him against Prime Minister John A. McDonald who was the leader of the Conservative party.
8. He Is Married To Actress Tammy Isbell
He met his wife Tammy Isbell in 1994 when they played an engaged couple in The Outer Limits. The couple dated for several years before marrying in 2000. They have twin boys named Thomas and Samuel who were born in 2004. The couple have worked together on a number of projects since the first one where they met such as Nikita and ReGenesis. They have also worked on some of the same shows but at different times such as Suits and Designated Survivor.
9. He Has Starred In Several Science Fiction Shows
Outerbridge has many TV acting credits to his name and has starred in a diverse range of shows over his thirty year career. However, many of these shows have been in the science fiction genre. Examples of these shows include The Outer Limits, ReGenesis, Fringe and Highlander. V-Wars can also be described as science fiction but it has more of a horror feel than any of the other shows that have been mentioned above. When he was growing up he was a fan of both horror and science fiction films and so this new show gives him a chance to combine his favorite genres.
10. He Has A Net Worth Of $2 Million
According to Married Wiki, he has a net worth of approximately $2 million. This wealth has been earned predominantly through his acting career. He has worked extensively on TV shows for almost thirty years and as his profile has risen he would have been paid more for this work. The fact that he has been starring in more recurring roles recently would have also increased his income as he would be paid a higher rate as a regular cast member than as a guest.