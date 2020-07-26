For most actors, soap operas are seen as a starting point to prepare them for bigger opportunities. However, for Peter Reckell, soap operas have proven to be much more than that. He has built a career out of being a soap opera star, and it’s been a very impressive career none the less. Most viewers will probably recognize Peter from his role Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, a character which he played on and off over the span of four decades. Although he left the show in 2016, he remains a legend in the soap opera world and he still has a strong fan base that hopes to see more of him in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Peter Reckell.
1. He Released An Album
Acting was the focal point of Peter’s career for many years. But he has always been passionate about music as well. In the early 2000s, he decided to finally focus some of his attention on singing. What resulted was a 10 track self titled album which he released in 2003. There’s no details on whether he plans to release more work in the future.
2. He Loves To Exercise
Looking and feeling good are two things that can greatly improve your mood and quality of life. As a result, staying in good shape has always been important to Peter. Exercising on a regular basis is something that he’s incorporated into his routine for years. He enjoys doing things like yoga and pilates.
3. He Has A Degree In Theater
Peter is a classically trained actor who attended school at the Boston Conservatory. He told The Broadway Blog, ” They offered training in music, drama and dance, and I opted for the music theatre program, which combined all three. I was dancing, doing Shakespeare, studying music theory.”
4. He’s a Family Man
He may have been heavily focused on his acting career for decades, but that doesn’t mean Peter hasn’t also taken the time to enjoy his family. He has been married to singer/songwriter, Kelly Moneymaker since 1998. They welcomed their first and only child together in 2007.
5. He’s An Environmentalist
Peter may be a celebrity, but he’s never been caught up on the over indulgence that usually comes with working in the entertainment industry. he cares deeply about the environment and has actively worked hard to do his part helping to conserve the earth. He rode a bike to work for many years and also drives an electric car. Peter is also passionate about educating others on environmentalism as well.
6. He’s Active On Twitter
Social media has become one of the easiest ways for celebrities to connect with their fans. But Peter doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of interest in social media. He isn’t active on Instagram although he has had a Twitter account since the spring of 2010. At the moment, he has 73,000 followers. Most of his tweets consist of things regarding caring for the environment.
7. He Used To Work At A Deli
Even the most successful actors have had to deal with struggles throughout their careers. The starving artist period is very real for a lot of people. As a result, many actors find themselves having to take on second jobs in order to make ends meet until they land a big break. When Peter first moved to New York City, he spent his days working at a deli and would go to auditions during the evening.
8. He Also Appeared On As The World Turns
Playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives is what Peter is best-known for, but that isn’t the only soap opera he’s appeared on. In fact, his very first TV role was on As the World Turns. Between 1980 and 1982, he plays a character named Eric Hollister.
9. He Is Concerned About Population Control
When I said Peter Reckell is an environmentalist, I wasn’t joking. He cares so deeply about the environment that he and his wife agreed to only have one biological child because they want to be mindful of the population. He also encourages others to be open to having discussions about population control.
10. He Follows A Healthy Diet
Exercise isn’t the only thing that Peter does to keep himself healthy. He is also very careful about what he eats. He doesn’t follow a specific meal plan, but his diet consists of mostly fruits and vegetables and he tries to eliminate things with lots of salt and sugar. During an interview early in his career, however, he did reveal that he has a weakness for popcorn.