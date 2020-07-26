Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Reckell

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Reckell

1 min ago

For most actors, soap operas are seen as a starting point to prepare them for bigger opportunities. However, for Peter Reckell, soap operas have proven to be much more than that. He has built a career out of being a soap opera star, and it’s been a very impressive career none the less. Most viewers will probably recognize Peter from his role Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, a character which he played on and off over the span of four decades. Although he left the show in 2016, he remains a legend in the soap opera world and he still has a strong fan base that hopes to see more of him in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Peter Reckell.

1. He Released An Album

Acting was the focal point of Peter’s career for many years. But he has always been passionate about music as well. In the early 2000s, he decided to finally focus some of his attention on singing. What resulted was a 10 track self titled album which he released in 2003. There’s no details on whether he plans to release more work in the future.

2. He Loves To Exercise

Looking and feeling good are two things that can greatly improve your mood and quality of life. As a result, staying in good shape has always been important to Peter. Exercising on a regular basis is something that he’s incorporated into his routine for years. He enjoys doing things like yoga and pilates.

3. He Has A Degree In Theater

Peter is a classically trained actor who attended school at the Boston Conservatory. He told The Broadway Blog, ” They offered training in music, drama and dance, and I opted for the music theatre program, which combined all three. I was dancing, doing Shakespeare, studying music theory.”

4. He’s a Family Man

He may have been heavily focused on his acting career for decades, but that doesn’t mean Peter hasn’t also taken the time to enjoy his family. He has been married to singer/songwriter, Kelly Moneymaker since 1998. They welcomed their first and only child together in 2007.

5. He’s An Environmentalist

Peter may be a celebrity, but he’s never been caught up on the over indulgence that usually comes with working in the entertainment industry. he cares deeply about the environment and has actively worked hard to do his part helping to conserve the earth. He rode a bike to work for many years and also drives an electric car. Peter is also passionate about educating others on environmentalism as well.

6. He’s Active On Twitter

Social media has become one of the easiest ways for celebrities to connect with their fans. But Peter doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of interest in social media. He isn’t active on Instagram although he has had a Twitter account since the spring of 2010. At the moment, he has 73,000 followers. Most of his tweets consist of things regarding caring for the environment.

7. He Used To Work At A Deli

Even the most successful actors have had to deal with struggles throughout their careers. The starving artist period is very real for a lot of people. As a result, many actors find themselves having to take on second jobs in order to make ends meet until they land a big break. When Peter first moved to New York City, he spent his days working at a deli and would go to auditions during the evening.

8. He Also Appeared On As The World Turns

Playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives is what Peter is best-known for, but that isn’t the only soap opera he’s appeared on. In fact, his very first TV role was on As the World Turns. Between 1980 and 1982, he plays a character named Eric Hollister.

9. He Is Concerned About Population Control

When I said Peter Reckell is an environmentalist, I wasn’t joking. He cares so deeply about the environment that he and his wife agreed to only have one biological child because they want to be mindful of the population. He also encourages others to be open to having discussions about population control.

10. He Follows A Healthy Diet

Exercise isn’t the only thing that Peter does to keep himself healthy. He is also very careful about what he eats. He doesn’t follow a specific meal plan, but his diet consists of mostly fruits and vegetables and he tries to eliminate things with lots of salt and sugar. During an interview early in his career, however, he did reveal that he has a weakness for popcorn.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Inside Edition Discovers Sheets Weren’t Changed at Hotels During COVD-19
Five TV Shows From The 80s That Have Not Aged Well
Five TV Show Prequel Ideas We Want to See
Who We Think Should be Cast in House of the Dragon
The Five Best Hijacking Thrillers of All-Time
Five Movie Bloopers That Were Just too Good to Cut
The Five Best Coming of Age Movies of All-Time
Five Darker Implications of Pixar Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Reckell
Why Thandie Newton Was Scared of Working with Tom Cruise
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Margo Price
A Gallery of Disney Princesses as Modern Women
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon