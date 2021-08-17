Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Rosalita

1 min ago

The first time Peter Rosalita walked out on stage, the crowd and judges probably weren’t expecting much. After all, he’s just a 10-year-old kid – and a small one at that. However, as soon as he opened his mouth for his first performance on America’s Got Talent, everyone was completely blown away by the power of his voice. After a stellar performance during the audition round, he returned to the stage again to sing “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Once again, he left everyone in awe and there are people all over the country who feel very confident that he has what it takes to become the show’s next winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Peter Rosalita.

1. He Was Born In Abu Dhabi

Peter might be just 10 years old, but he’s already lived a very interesting life. He was born in Abu Dhabi although he has Filipino roots. He still lives in Abu Dhabi with his parents but was accompanied to the United States with his aunt so that he could perform for America’s Got Talent.

2. He Has A YouTube Channel

If you really enjoyed Peter’s performances on AGT, you’ll be very excited to know that you don’t have to wait until the next episode to hear his voice. He has a YouTube channel where’s uploaded several videos from old performances. His channel has less than 500 followers at the moment, but that number will likely grow as more people find out about it

3. AGT Is His First TV Show

Peter is no stranger to competitions, but as far as we know America’s Got Talent is his first time doing a TV show. Even though he’s new to performing on such a big platform, Peter still manages to carry himself with the poise and confidence of someone who has been singing for decades.

4. His Faith Is Important To Him

Peter hasn’t gone into detail about his religious beliefs, but we do know that he comes from a Christian family. In May 2021, he shared a photo celebrating his First Holy Communion which suggests that he is Catholic. Lots of people believe that having a strong foundation in faith is important for success.

5. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Any Vocal Training

Our voices are like any other muscle in the sense that they can be strengthened and trained. Since there isn’t a lot of information out there about Peter’s life, we weren’t able to find out whether or not he’s had any formal training. Either way, the fact that he’s able to sound the way he does at just 10 years old is certainly the result of some serious natural talent.

6. He Comes From A Supportive Family

There are lots of parents out there who would be highly upset if their child wanted to focus on singing instead of something more academic. However, Peter’s parents don’t feel that way. His parents (and the rest of his family) are very supportive of his desire to sing and they’ve been with him every step of the way.

7. He’s Thankful For All Of His Supporters

Being on America’s Got Talent has given Peter the chance to share his talent with a huge audience, and people really love what he has to offer. He’s very grateful for all of the people who have been following along on his journey so far and he loves being able to connect with them on social media.

8. He’s An Only Child

Sibling rivalry is a part of a lot of people’s lives, but it’s not something that Peter can relate to. According to The National News, Peter is an only child. There are a lot of negative stereotypes associated with only children, but on the positive side, they are often seen as overachievers and that’s something that definitely describes Peter.

9. His Mom Runs His Social Media Accounts

Peter has Instagram and Twitter accounts which he is very active on, but it’s actually his mother who is behind the keyboard. Since Peter is so young, it’s easy to see why his parents wouldn’t want him running free on social media. He doesn’t have huge followings on either account just yet, but the longer he spends on the show the more his following will grow.

10. He Got A Shoutout From Celine Dion

Performing a popular song on a show like America’s Got Talent is always risky because it usually means that the performer has big shoes to fill. However, when Peter sang “All By Myself” by Celine Dion during the audition round, Celine herself couldn’t help but recognize his talent. She responded to a video of his performance on Twitter saying “Bravo“.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


