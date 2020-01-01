Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Peter Scanavino

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Peter Scanavino

6 mins ago

Peter Scanavino is an actor who is best known for his role as Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. on NBC’s long-running series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Fans are always interested in learning more about their favorite stars so we looked into his career and history to become better acquainted with him. We made some interesting discoveries and here are 10 things that you didn’t know about Peter Scanavino.

1. He has an interesting birth date

Scanavino has a youthful appearance which makes it possible for him to play a variety of characters. he was born in Denver, Colorado on February 29, 1980. As of 2019, he was 39 years old, and he has a birthday coming up soon. Scanavino is one of those rare individuals who only really gets to celebrate his birthday on the day that he was actually born because he was born on a leap year. February 29 only happens every four years.

2. He is a family man

Peter met his bride Lisha Bai and the couple married. They have two children together. When he isn’t busy with his acting career he is spending time with his wife and children. Their second child was born at the beginning of 2016, so Peter and Lisa’s kids are still very young.

3. He has a passion for cooking

Peter Scanavino has an active interest in cooking and his love of the art is so great that he actually took time away from acting so he could pursue this passion. In 2010, he earned his certificate in Culinary Arts from New York’s French Culinary Institute. He spent time working in Dan Barber’s Blue Hill restaurant in Greenwich Village. The restaurant is a Michelin-star establishment. Scanavino is a chef in addition to being an actor so he has a choice of two different careers to choose from, or he could combine them both at the same time and have his own culinary show if he desires.

4. Peter returned to acting in 2013

After being away from acting for three years, Peter returned to the craft as a guest star on SVU. This was during the fourteenth season in the 13th episode and he played the part of Johnny Dubcek. He also starred in the movie “Mutual Friends” the same year. It was a romantic comedy film. The following year he joined SVU for another role as the new detective Carisi with a recurring role.

5. His acting career launched in 2005

Peter Scanavino has only been an actor since 2005. He has 31 credits in his portfolio so far. His debut role was a minor part in the television series “Jonny Zero” as Travis. The same year he appeared in the series “Third Watch” for 2 episodes, as well as in “Law & Order: Trial by Jury” for one episode, and also in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” We can see that he fit very well into the “Law & Order” franchise as he has made appearances on several of the franchises.

6. There haven’t been many gaps in his acting career

With the exception of Peter’s hiatus from acting to pursue his cooking interests, there haven’t been many gaps in his acting career. The majority of the roles that he has played have been small supporting roles with few recurrent ones, with the exception of his most recent role as Carisi. It could be that he is finally getting a breakthrough that will more solidly launch his career as an actor, but only time will tell.

7. Peter’s approval ratings are mixed with viewing audiences

Not all of the roles that Peter has portrayed have been assessed, but there are several that have on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a site that polls viewing audiences and asks them to complete a survey to assess their approval of actors and the films and series that they appear in. The highest approval rating for Peter Scanavino was for his performance in the role of Adams in the 2011 film “Person of Interest” with a 92%, followed by a decent rating for his role as Carter in “The Cold Lands” in 2014. He received a 64% approval rating which isn’t bad at all. The next highest was a 55% as an actor in “Zenith.” in 2011.

8. Some ratings for his performances were low

Other scores which were on the low end include a 42% for “Happy Thank You More Please,” as Ira in 2011, 40% for his role as Czapinczyk in “Watching TV with the Red Chinese” in 2012, 12% for his role as Leon in “The Informers” in 2009, and 11% approval for his role as Rhiga Desk Clerk in “Deception” in 2008.

9. He’s alive and well on social media

Peter Scanavino can be found on social media for fans who want to keep up with what’s trending in his career. Although he hasn’t made a lot of posts on Instagram, he does have about 15 really great photos. It’s a good resource and he has a total of 122,000 followers so far on the site.

10. He is a private person

Peter Scanavino doesn’t put a lot out there when it comes to social media. He does have an Instagram and Twitter account, but he keeps his personal and professional lives separate. He appreciates his fans and does what he can to keep some great photos posted, but he prefers to keep his home life private and away from prying eyes. This shows us that he is concerned about making sure that his wife and children can carry on with normal life without disruptions from media and fans. He doesn’t share much information about Lisa and the two kids which is probably for the best. His net worth is estimated at around $700,000 and while he isn’t rich, he’s not poor either.


About The Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone
More from this Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone has extensive professional writing experience including technical and report writing, informational articles, persuasive articles, contrast and comparison, grant applications, and advertisement. She also enjoys creative writing, content writing on nearly any topic, because as a lifelong learner, she loves research. She holds academic degrees which are: AA social Science BA English MEd Adult Ed & Community & Human Resource Development and ABD in PhD studies in Indust & Org Psychology. Her favorite topics are psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and religion.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Things We’d Like to See in The Witcher Season 2
Laura Whitmore
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Laura Whitmore
Jeniffer Tarazona
10 Things You did not Know about Jeniffer Tarazona
Hayden Christensen May Make Anakin Return in Obi-Wan Show
Scarlet Witch
Kevin Feige Says Scarlet Witch is Strongest MCU Hero: Here’s Why
The Entire Emperor Palpatine Story Explained in This Video
Kenobi: A Star Wars Fan Film is Worth Checking Out
Stallone Home Alone
Sylvester Stallone is “Home Alone” in Deepfake Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Peter Scanavino
Loren Gray
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Loren Gray
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Yandy Smith
akriti kakkar
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Akriti Kakkar
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure