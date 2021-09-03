10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pevita Pearce

She was only a teenager when she got her start in the entertainment business, but growing up in the spotlight hasn’t changed Pevita Pearce. She might have more work ethic than some her own age, but she’s grown accustomed to cameras, fame, and all that goes along with being a lovely actress who does well in the industry. She’s someone who has been famous longer in life than not, and it’s time for those who don’t know her to get to know her. She’s fascinating.
1. She is a 90s Kid
She was born on October 6, 1992. She was born in Jakarta, but she did not live there her entire life. She spent time studying in New York City, but we aren’t sure if that means she studied in high school or college in the states. Either way, she’s spent ample time in the states, and she’s well-versed in all things New York.
2. She’s the Middle Child
There is something to be said for being a middle child. It gets a bad reputation when kids are younger, but there is no denying that every middle child we know is by far the coolest, most laid-back, funniest, and absolute most fabulous child in any family (spoken by a first-born). Pevita is the second of three kids, and while we cannot confirm she was your traditional middle child, we suspect she was.
3. She Has a Large Following
In case you were wondering just how famous she is as an actress in Jakarta, perhaps a glimpse at her Instagram feed will help. You aren’t just kind of famous when you have more than 14.5 million people following along every moment of your day. She is huge on the platform.
4. She Focuses on Her Inner Child
Maybe not as often as most of us should, but she does remind her inner child to remember to come out and play. She’s a woman who seems to understand that all work and no play is no fun, it’s difficult, and it can make you feel really bad about a lot of things. She’s got things working in her favor, and we appreciate that.
4. She’s Focused on Fitness
Pevita Pearce knows that her health is important to her, and she focuses on that. She’s not afraid to hit the gym, to do well with her body, to eat well, and to take care of herself. She does the work, she enjoys the benefits of her hard work, and she is not afraid to focus on what is important in her life. Health is everything. Without it, you have nothing.
5. She is Not Single
She is not on the market, which is always going to be a little heartbreaking to the gentlemen who adore her. She is lovely and talented, intelligent and wise, and she is taken. She is dating a man by the name of Arsyah Rasyid. They share photos of one another on their social media pages, and things look relatively serious between them.
6. She’s an Influencer
She might not consider herself an influencer, but she’s influencing people. She partners with some major brands – think Tresemme – regularly on her social media feed. She partners with them, they pay her a pretty penny to share their product, and she does the job. With more than 14 million people following her journey, it’s a good business decision by these brands.
7. She Misses her Family
She has not been a fan of the pandemic, nor has she spent much time with her family. She misses the days when she could just hang out with them without any worry or fear or upset. She misses pre-pandemic days – just like the rest of us.
8. She is Private
Pearce does not share too much of her personal life with the world. While she does give her fans and followers the occasional glimpse into her life and what she has going on, she does not seem to share too much of anything at any given time. She prefers things private.
9. She Loves Dogs
She’s got some photos on Instagram with two of the most adorable dogs in the world, and we assume that she’s a dog lover. She looks very comfortable with them, and they are nothing short of adorable. Dog lovers are always the best.
10. She’s Uplifting
If you take the time to scroll through her Instagram feed, you’ll see that she spends a lot of her time finding simple but inspirational quotes to share with her followers. Even when things don’t seem as great as they typically are, she has a positive post to share. It’s why