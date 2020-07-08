10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peyton Sama

The biggest thing in social media stardom right now is a house. It’s not just any house. It’s a collaborative effort of young social media stars who want to launch themselves into a stardom that is so much bigger than they are at the moment. These influencers more into a house together where they work hard to make more followers come to their pages, and they do it with some real work. Peyton Sama is a social media star working in her own house now, and it’s time to get to know her.
1. She’s in Vault House
This is a house that is relatively new compared to some of the others. This is a house that marketing agency Six Degrees of Separation runs, and they handpicked their own people to go into the house to hit it even bigger. They picked their house members, and Peyton Sama is one of them.
2. Why She’s Famous
It turns out that she’s famous for her lip-syncing and her dances. She doesn’t do anything specifically unique considering most people who use TikTok do the same, but there is something about her that has captured the attention of the world, and they love her. She has right at one million followers on her account right now.
3. She Has a Big Instagram Following, Too
Instagram is growing a bit older for the young population. They’ve moved over to the other platforms, but it’s still one that’s big in the influencer game. Right now, she has more than 210k followers on this account, and she is proud of it. She’s working hard to continue to grow her audience, and it’s working for her.
4. She has a Merchandise Line
Social media stars call it merch, though. You cannot call it merchandise or you’ll show your age. Her’s is part of the TC social club, and she’s got her own Peyton Sama collection. It’s a collection of items such as sweatshirts and other random things her younger followers like to find her using, and she’s not that upset about it.
5. She’s Got Collaborations
Her Instagram feed is filled mostly with photos of herself giving the camera the eye while using short, cutesy captions that don’t share a lot of personal information about her life, but she does have an impressive number of ads posted throughout her feed for various products. She has the followers for it, so she might as well make some bank from it, right?
6. She’s On her House Instagram Page
The Vault House has it’s own page on Instagram so that people can follow along what is happening at the house and so much more. There are highlights of all the house members on the page so you can follow along on their own journeys if you want, and they show highlights of their lives in the house. You can follow along yourself if you want to see more.
7. She Was Excited to Meet Her Housemates
While you might assume she knows a thing or two about them already, it seems she did not know anything about her housemates prior to moving into the Vault House. She may have known them professionally, but she hadn’t met them yet as of May 10. That’s a pretty big deal.
8. She’s Young
We don’t know how young specifically, but we know she’s still a teenager, and we think she just graduated high school. We didn’t find anything that specifically states her age on the internet, but she’s frequently referred to as a teen. And, since some of her brand-new housemates all just graduated high school, we have to assume they are all within the same age range, and she did, too.
9. Their House Gets Criticism
When you scroll through photos of the house on social media, you’ll see that a lot of people have something to say about social distancing when the group takes photos together. There are many people in the world who are unaffected and simply don’t care about social distancing, but there are a few who are really upset when the recommendations are not followed and the guidelines are not met, and they don’t hesitate to mention it on social media.
10. She’s Not The Most Open Person
If there is one thing that we’ve grown to realize about her since we discovered her, it’s that she is not someone who has a lot to say. She might have to say something, but she chooses to keep a lot of her life as private as possible – which we find so impressive about someone who is a social media influencer. She does a good job. It’s hard to get to know her.