Phil Keoghan’s career has been a TV show host’s dream come true. For almost 20 years, he has been the host of The Amazing Race and he’s been a part of a lot of great moments in the process. He is also a producer on the show, and at this point it would be nearly impossible to imagine The Amazing Race without him. But while the show is his claim to fame, Phil has also done a lot of other cool things and he’s working on even more. Most recently, he became the host of CBS’ new competition series, Tough As Nails. Sure, he isn’t your typical suit and tie game show host, butPhil is a legend none the less. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Phil Keoghan.
1. He Auditioned To Be The Host Of Survivor
Jeff Probst has been the host of Survivor since the show’s very first episode, so it’s hard to picture someone else in that role. However, it could’ve been Phil Keoghan. He actually auditioned for the job. He was shortlisted but didn’t end up getting chosen. Fortunately, however, it led to the opportunity to host The Amazing Race.
2. He Came Up With The Idea For Tough As Nails
Tough As Nails is a new competition show on CBS in which contestants participate in challenges involving things like car repair and plumbing. In addition to being the host, Phil actually came up with the idea for the show. As someone who comes from a working class family, Phil felt the show would be a great way to have fun while also showing the world all of the hard work that goes into jobs involving manual labor.
3. He’s An Author
Phil is known to most people for the work he’s done as a TV host, but he’s also spread his wings into other areas. Since Phil likes sharing his knowledge with others, it only makes sense that he became an author. In 2006, he released a book called No Opportunity Wasted: 8 Ways to Create a List for the Life You Want.
4. He Started His Own Brand
Phil is passionate about spreading positivity and helping people make the most of their lives. He transformed his book, No Wasted Opportunity, into a brand called NOW. He has released several products under the NOW brand including energy bars and backpacks.
5. His Favorite Possession Is A Watch
Before you start to scratch your head, keep in mind that this isn’t just any watch. Phil’s most beloved possession is a watch that was passed down from his grandfather. When explaining why the watch is so important to him, Phil said, “He [Phil’s grandfather] was a mechanic and he saved up and got a beautiful Swiss watch. It’s not worth a lot of money, but for him it was everything. And I have that watch and it’s been refurbished. I only wear it on special occasions, as a reminder of where my family has come from.”
6. He Is Also A Producer On The Amazing Race
Phil just isn’t a host on The American Race, he’s also one of the show’s producers. Phil is very involved in the planning of the show. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit, Phil said, “We start researching the show months in advance and then I start working on my scripts about a month out. The key is to give the audience some takeaway about what we’re going and the things we’ll be doing. So I work hard on interesting factoids since I know people love learning about the world which watching the amazing race.”
7. He’s From New Zealand
If you watch The American Race, you’ve probably noticed that Phil has an accent although you may not have been able to peg where it’s from. Phil was born and raised in New Zealand. However, he moved to the United States to pursue his career in entertainment.
8. He Started A Podcast
Even though hosting The American Race definitely keeps Phil busy, he has also found time to work on other projects that he’s interested in. He started a Podcast called BucketIt in which he interviews people who have overcome challenges in order to live their best life.
9. He Had A Near Death Experience As A Teenager
When Phil was just 19-years-old, he had a brush with death that changed his life forever. According to Phil, he was hosting a TV show about a shipwreck and had to dive 120 feet below the water. While on the dive, he got separated from his buddy and began to have a panic attack which left him feeling like he was going to die. The experience was traumatic, but surviving it inspired Phil to make the most of his life.
10. He Travels Hundreds Of Thousands Of Miles Every Year
Thanks to The Amazing Race, Phil has traveled to over 50 countries – some of which he’s visited multiple times. Over average, he travels about 250,000 miles a year. Despite the excitement that comes with visiting so many places, constantly being on the go definitely has its downsides.