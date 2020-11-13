If you love science and learning new things, Phil Torres is someone you’ll definitely want to be familiar with. For more than a decade, Phil has been traveling the world, studying about animals, learning about conservation, and sharing all of his knowledge with the world. He has appeared on several TV shows and people have fallen in love with his personality. Phil has the ability to make complicated information seem simple and he can make science fun. He is currently an investigator on the Discovery series, Expedition X where he and host/paranormal research Jessica Chobot dig into some of the most interesting supernatural/mysterious events. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Phil Torres.
1. He Has An Ivy League Education
Let’s face it, there are lots of people who give themselves titles and get on TV and pretend to be experts, but Phil isn’t even close to being one of those people. He is truly the real deal. Phil earned a bachelor’s degree in entomology from Cornell University. He is currently working on obtaining a doctorate from Rice University.
2. He Helped Discover Several Species
Phil is passionate about exploring, especially when it comes to wildlife. He has worked with countless species over the course of his career, and he’s even helped discover some along the way. In 2012, he made headlines across the internet when news broke that he had found a new spider species in the rain forest.
3. His Sister Was A Professional Wrestler
Phil isn’t the only person in his family who has found success on TV. His sister, Eve Torres, is a former professional wrestler with WWE. She began her career in 2007 and won the WWE Divas Championship in 2010. Eve retired from professional wrestling in January 2013.
4. He Is A YouTuber
Many people are familiar with Phil through the work he’s done on TV, but that may not realize that he’s also a pretty successful YouTuber. He started his YouTube channel, The Jungle Diaries, in 2016 and he gotten more than 32,000 subscribers since then. His channel also has more than 3.7 million total views.
5. He Is Not Afraid To Get Political
There are certain topics that people in the public eye are often hesitant to share their political beliefs of fear that they could end up losing money and hurting their careers. Phil isn’t one of those people. He has been very open about his political stance and he has made it very clear on social media that he is not in support of President Donald Trump.
6. He Is Happily Married
Science is the first thing that comes to mind when most people think of Phil Torres and he doesn’t share much information on his personal life. One thing we do know, however, is that he is happily married. He and his wife, Silja, have been married since 2018. According to her Instagram bio she is a baker. Phil and his wife do not have any children.
7. He Loves Interacting With People On Social Media
Thanks to his work, Phil has built up a large social media following and it’s not something he takes for granted. He loves getting the chance to interact with his supporters online and it’s fairly common to see him retweeting posts and responding to questions/comments.
8. He Was A Contestant On Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
I think it’s safe to say that Phil Torres is way smarter than your average 5th grader, but what better way to prove it than by being on the show? Phil appeared on an episode of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? in 2008 and he went home with a $100,000 prize.
9. He Loves To Take Pictures
Phil has seen a lot of very cool things over the years, and he loves to capture as many of them as possible. Although he may not consider himself a photographer, that’s exactly what he is. Phil likes to keep his camera with him as much as possible and he knows exactly where to find the most beautiful scenery. He also has a natural talent for snapping great pictures. Phil shares a lot of the images he captures with his followers on Instagram.
10. He Has Been Bitten By An Anaconda
Phil’s line of work definitely comes with its risks, and he’s experienced some of them first hand. In 2012, he was bitten be an anaconda while exploring in Ecuador. Luckily, he didn’t sustain any serious injuries. Phil has also been wrestled by a tiger shark. Despite all of the possible near death experiences he finds himself in, he absolutely loves what he does.