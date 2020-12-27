Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Phoebe Dynevor

If you’re not familiar with Phoebe Dynevor, perhaps you know her mother a little better. Her mother is actress Sally Dynevor, who plays in the hit soap “Coronation Street,” and has made quite the name for herself in the acting business. However, her daughter is following in her mother’s footsteps, and she’s creating quite a buzz about her talents. She’s starred in a few things, including a new Netflix drama. Her new role in “Bridgerton,” is one that is making her a household name, and we figured it was time to get to know Phoebe Dynevor as more than just her mother’s daughter.

1. She’s Young

She looks it, and she is it. She’s young. It’s not a trick of the light or really good makeup or anything like that. She’s still young. She turned 25 in 2020. Her date of birth is April 17, 1995, which means she’s only a few months shy of being in her mid-to-late 20s rather than her early-to-mid 20s. Can you tell we loved saying that when we were that age?

2. She Had a “Normal” Childhood

Sure, her mother might be a famous actress, but aside from that, her life was just as normal as the rest of ours. Her father is a writer. Her mother was a working mom. She has two siblings who grew up with her in Manchester, and she is the oldest. Her brother and sister are both younger, and we have a feeling she was the quintessential big sister to them. She went to school, and she made good grades.

3. She’s Been Acting More Than a Decade

Her first role came when she was only 14. She knew she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mother, and this was her chance. She earned a role in “Waterloo Road,” when she was all of 14, and the acting bug was there to stay following that role. She hasn’t stopped looking for work since.

4. She’s Blown Away by the Netflix Script

While Netflix is not dropping “Bridgerton,” until Christmas Day, the actress is happy to tell the world that what drew her to this leading role is the fact that the script blew her away. She called it epic. She knows that it’s good, and we hear that the people in the UK are begging Netflix to bring the period drama a little earlier to their television screens. Netflix does what they want, though, so it is not happening.

5. She’s A Shonda Rhimes Girl Now

We know that she’s going to be a household name and a very famous young woman in about five minutes. How do we know this? Well, she’s exceptionally talented, so that’s one thing. However, it’s the fact that her new Netflix series is by the one and only Shonda Rhimes. You know, that Shonda Rhimes. The one who brought us shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the most famous shows on primetime? We can only imagine how amazing it must be to work with someone so amazingly talented.

6. She’s a Huge Shonda Fan

Okay, but, who isn’t? Honestly? Who does not like Shonda Rhimes and the work she does? She’s so good at it all, and we cannot imagine anyone doesn’t like someone who has a mind like hers. However, she is really a big fan of Rhimes, and we get it. She’s a huge fan, and she has been since long before she began working with the talented superstar.

7. She’s Learned So Much From Her Parents

Like most kids, she knows that her mom and dad are usually right about so many things – even if she sometimes forgot that or ignored it while growing up. Her mother and father have taught her so many things, but she feels the most important things are to be kind and to respect others. We have to go with her mom and dad on that one, and we hope that these are the things our own children take with them as life lessons we taught them.

8. She Speaks Highly of Her Mom

Her mother is someone she not only looks up to and respects, but she is someone she has nothing negative to say about. She calls her mother a wonderful person, and she says her mom never has a negative word to say about anyone. We really love that.

9. She Keeps to Herself

Perhaps it is because she’s been so busy working since she was only 14, but she is not a young woman who broadcasts every single detail of her personal life to every single person in the world. She keeps very much to herself. She keeps her private life private, and she’s right to keep some things just for her.

10. She’s Not Seeing Anyone

From what we can figure, we think she might be single. She might have a man in the wings, of course, but she’s not showing anyone off online. We have a feeling that she’s working and focusing on herself right now, and there is nothing wrong with that. Additionally, 2020 wasn’t exactly a time to meet anyone, either.

