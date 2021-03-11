Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pia Renee

Since its first episode in The Voice has created a space for singers who are looking to turns their dreams into reality. Vocal powerhouse Pia Renee is hoping to become the next person to benefit from the show’s platform. During her blind audition, she performed “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder. Although all of the judges seemed impressed, Blake and John were the only two to turn around. After each coach gave their pitch, Pia decided to join John’s team. John and Pia are going to make a great team and she definitely has what it takes to make it all the way to the end of the competition. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Pia Renee.

1. She Has Been On American Idol 

If Pia seemed unusually confident during her performance on The Voice, it’s probably because this isn’t her first rode. In 2008, she auditioned for American Idol and received praise from all of the judges including the infamously hard to please Simon Cowell. At that time she was going by the name Pia Easley.

2. She Fell In Love With Music As A Child

After watching Pia sing, it’s clear that being in artist is something she was always meant to do. She was only around 6-years-old when she discovered her love for music. Unfortunately, life’s twists and turns prevented her from considering it as a career option until she was in her early 20s.

3. She Was In Empire

Pia is the kind of person who is always looking for opportunities to share her skills and her work as an entertainer extends beyond singing. She is also a talented bass player and she got the chance to appear in a couple episodes of Empire on Fox as a bass player for Jamal Lyon.

4. Her Voice Has Appeared In Super Bowl Ads

Even though Pia isn’t where she wants to be in her career just yet, she’s already accomplished a lot of amazing things. She has gotten the chance to do voice over work for major companies such as Walmart. One of the Walmart commercials she was apart of was aired during the 2020 Super Bowl.

5. She Released An EP

Pia has been working very hard over the years to lay a strong foundation for herself. She has spent a lot of time in the studio and she’s released a good amount of original music. Her most recent EP, The Return, was released in 2017. There’s no word on whether or not she currently has any new music in the world.

6. She Is A Proud Mother

Music may seem like the most important thing in Pia Renee’s life, but it’s her children who truly have her heart. She is a proud mother of two and making her kids proud is another thing that keeps her motivated. Pia’s children proudly cheered her on from home during her blind audition.

7. She Has A Music Degree

Pia is definitely full of natural talent, but she also has the training to back it up. Once she decided that music was what she wanted to do, she went full force in learning as much as she could. She attended City Colleges of Chicago-Harold Washington College where she earned an associates degree in music performance.

8. She Works In Real Estate

Although music is Pia’s passion, it isn’t the only way she provides for herself. She is also a licensed real estate agent who works in the Chicago area. If things work out for Pia on The Voice, she will be able to focus on music full-time and not have to worry about anything else.

9. She Considers Herself A ‘Servant Of Love’

Pia is the kind of person who refuses to let anyone or anything keep her down. She prefers to focus on the positives and keeo love at the forefront of her life. According to her website, Pia likes to think of herself as a Servant of Love. She also adds, “As an artist, she’s experienced many things, both beneficial and horrendous. Despite the convoluted nature of the music industry, she’s made the decision that with her talents, she is and forever will be, a servant of Love.”

10. She Has Been On Tour

Pia has a lot of performance experience which will likely be a huge asset during her time on The Voice. She’s no stranger to performing in big venues in front of large audiences. After being on American Idol, Pia got the chance to tour with as a background singer and bassist with Ethiopian musician, Teddy Afro.

