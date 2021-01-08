Looking for love may sound like an easy thing to do, but in reality it tends to be one of those things that’s easier said than done. As a result, Pieper James decided it was time to get a little creative on her quest to meet the man of her dreams. She decided to try her luck on The Bachelor, and so far things are going well for her. Although it’s still very early on in the season, Pieper was one of the lucky women who received a rose from Matt James at the end of the first episode. Now she’s ready to show Matt why she should be the one and only person to receive the final rose at the end of the season. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Pieper James.
1. She Worked For Mercedes-Benz
Pieper may not be where she wants in her romantic life, but her things have gone quite well for her in her professional life. According to her profile on LinkedIn, she worked with Mercedes-Benz for a year. First as an assistant brand manager and then as a business development coordinator.
2. The Bachelor Is Her Only TV Experience
Sometimes contestants on The Bachelor come to the show already having been on another reality series or with acting experience. That doesn’t seem to be the case for Pieper, however. Being on The Bachelor appears to be the first and only time she’s ever made any TV appearances.
3. She Is Working On Her Master’s Degree
Education is something that has always been important to her. Her bio on Instagram even reads, “Getting my M.S to avoid some B.S”. Pieper earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology from the University of Oregon. She is currently in a master’s program at DePaul University to earn a degree in marketing. She is set to graduate in 2021.
4. She Wants To Have A Rolls Royce Some Day
Is there a brand of car you’ve always planned on owning? For Pieper James, the answer so that question is easily yes. According to her official bio for The Bachelor, Pieper loves European cars and hopes eventually be able to purchase a Rolls Royce. Just in case you were wondering, the average price for a Roll Royce is well over $300,000.
5. She Is A Model
In addition to her more traditional work experience, Pieper is also a professional model. She is currently signed to an agency called Q6 Talent. Pieper has gotten the chance to work with some major companies including Champs Sports, Finish Line, and Nike. Being on The Bachelor will likely open up even more possibilities for her.
6. Family Is One Of Her Top Priorities
Being family oriented is something that many people tend to look for in an ideal partner. Matt James will be happy to know that family is very important to Pieper. Her Bachelor bio states that she has an especially close relationship with her grandmother and refers to her as Gram-cracker.
7. She Was A Track Star
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about competition, it’s Pieper. She was an athlete for many years and was a member of the track & field club team at the University of Oregon. Even though sports and The Bachelor don’t have much in common, a competitive spirit is certainly necessary for both.
8. She Is Very Adventurous
Hopefully Matt is looking for a girl who loves to try new things and wants to have as many fun experiences as possible because that’s exactly who Pieper is. She is always looking for ways to live her life to the fullest and she loves to do things like travel and explore nature.
9. She Doesn’t Like Picnics
Going on a picnic is something that most people would consider a cute and romantic date, but if you plan on taking Pieper out a picnic better not be what you have in mind. She isn’t a fan of picnics and the idea of sitting outside on the ground and eating food just doesn’t appeal to her.
10. She Is Looking For A Man With Confidence
Everybody has a few key qualities that they look for in a partner, and for Pieper one of those qualities is confidence. She’s looking for a man who confident and is sure about what he wants. So far, Matt seems to be that kind of guy but with so many women to choose from in The Bachelor mansion, it may take him some time to be able to figure out exactly what he wants.