Born and raised in Denmark, Joseph ‘Pilou’ Asaek probably never imagined that his name would one day be known to people all over the world. Since entering the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, the talented actor has certainly left a lasting impression. He has shown time and time again that he has what it takes to play any kind of character. Many people, however, will recognize him best for his role in Game of Thrones. That may not be the case for much longer though, seeing as how Joseph has a few upcoming movie roles (including Aquaman 2) that are likely to take his career even further. If you’re a fan of Pilou’s then you definitely have a lot to be excited about. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Pilou Asaek.
1. He Comes From A Creative Family
Many creative people struggle to find acceptance from their loved ones because lots of people simply can’t relate to what it’s like to work in a more non-traditional environment. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case for Pilou. His parents own a gallery in Copenhagen and both of his older brothers also work in the art world.
2. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Some people tend to think that acting is one of those things that anyone can do. But in reality, acting requires a lot of dedication, and oftentimes, lots of hours of training. Pilou studied acting at the Danish National School of Performing Arts and he graduated in 2008.
3. He Didn’t Always Plan On Becoming an Actor
Despite coming from a creative family, becoming an actor wasn’t something that was on Pilou’s radar until he was in his 20s. During an interview with The Movie Culture, Pilou said, “I worked for Kngwarreye as a nanny and I wanted to work with kids. I never had a dream of becoming an actor. Never and I still don’t. I still want to work with kids. I still want to be a nanny.”
4. He Loves To Write
Pilou doesn’t have any writing credits just yet, but that may not always be the case. He told The Movie Culture, “I wanted to be a writer. I still want to write. I love writing. I’m not very good at it. My best friends are writers and my wife is a writer. And I’ve always admired people who can create everything out of nothing.”
5. He Likes To Travel
The world is a big and beautiful place full of different cultures and traditions. Pilou wants to experience as much of that as possible and the only way to really do that is by traveling. Thanks to his career, he has been very fortunate to get the chance to see all sorts of different places all over the world.
6. He Doesn’t Spend A Lot Of Time Reading Reviews
Any time you put something out into the world, you have to deal with the fact that people are going to have all sorts of opinions on it. Although Pilou always wants to put on a good show for his fans, he has learned that it’s best not to spend too much time reading reviews because some of the things people say can be really cruel.
7. His First Acting Job Was At An Amusement Park
After graduating from acting school, Pilou was lucky to get a professional acting opportunity. However, it certainly wasn’t the opportunity he’d imagined for himself. His first job was working as a clown at a local amusement park. The job was far from glamorous and he often had to deal with people throwing beer cans at him.
8. He Had The Opportunity To Do A Third Season Of Bergen
Pilou was a cast member on the TV series Bergen for two seasons, and what many people don’t know is that he was offered the opportunity to come back for a third season. At the time, he felt like his character’s storyline had run its course, so he decided to leave the show to do a play. Looking back, he somewhat regrets his decision, but he had a great time doing the play.
9. He’s A Father
Acting may seem like the most important thing in Pilou’s life but in reality it’s his family that means the most to him. He is married to playwright Anna Bro and the couple has one child together. Like Pilou’ Anna also comes from a very artistic family. Both of her parents are well-known actors in Denmark.
10. He Didn’t Realize His GOT Character Would Be So Different From The Book
When Pilou arrived on the set of Game of Thrones, he had no idea that the TV version of his character had some major differences from the book. While talking to Wiki of Thrones, he admits that he was a little “bummed” that he wasn’t able to dress more like a stereotypical pirate.