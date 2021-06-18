After several years of hard work, 2021 has shaped up to be the perfect year for Piper Niven to take the professional wrestling world by storm. She made her debut on Raw in June 2021, and there are lots of people who are excited to see what she brings to the show. While Piper has built a very solid fan base during her career, she has also had to deal with her fair share of haters. There have been a lot of people who have spoken negatively about Piper’s body. Despite the cruel things people have said to her, Piper has never let anything stand in her way and she doesn’t plan on starting now. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Piper Niven.
1. Her Name Isn’t Really Piper Niven
Professional wrestlers are known for using stage names, but Piper Niven sounds so ‘normal’ that some people may have assumed that it’s Piper’s legal name. In reality, however, her name is Kimberly Benson. Before using the name Piper Niven, she also wrestled as Viper.
2. She Is Bisexual
There are lots of people who believe that a person’s sexuality is something they should keep to themselves. Others, however, believe that it’s important to have as much visibility as possible. In the fall of 2019, Piper decided to make herself very visible. She took to social media to reveal that she is bisexual.
3. She’s Always Been A Wrestling Fan
Wrestling is a male-dominated sport, and women are often discouraged from enjoying it. However, from an early age, Piper didn’t let any of those ideas stand in her way. Even before she started her own wrestling journey, she was a big fan of professional wrestling.
4. She Suffers From Bell’s Palsy
On top of the outside forces that have tried to stand in her way, Piper has also had some physical issues that threatened to derail her career. In 2019, Piper revealed that she has Bell’s Palsy. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Bell’s palsy, also known as acute peripheral facial palsy of unknown cause, can occur at any age.”
5. She Likes Connecting With Her Fans
Piper is thankful for all of the people who have supported her so far in her career, and she loves to show them love whenever she gets the chance. Occasionally, you’ll see her responding to questions and comments from fans on social media – especially Twitter.
6. She Is In A Relationship
Not only have the last few years been good for Piper’s career, but her love life has been thriving as well. In 2019, she announced that she was engaged although she didn’t share any additional information on her relationship. However, it’s unclear if the couple is still together.
7. She Is A Pet Parent
Piper is very fierce every time she steps into the ring, but she also has a soft side. She is an animal lover and she has room in her heart for both cats and dogs. When she isn’t in the ring, she loves to spend time at home relaxing with her fur babies.
8. She Believes in The Power Of Manifestation
Some people live by the idea that everything happens by random chance. Others, however, believe that we all have the power to speak the things we want into existence. Piper is a part of the second group. She is a firm believer in manifestation and she likes to write down the things she wants to achieve.
9. She Is A Private Person
Even though Piper has revealed some personal details about herself over the years, she is actually a pretty private person. For example, even though she announced her engagement, she hasn’t shared any information on her partner. Since being too open can easily backfire for people in the public eye, it’s easy to see why Piper has chosen to keep a lot of things to herself.
10. She Didn’t Originally Think She Could Be A Professional Wrestler
Despite growing up as a wrestling fan and eventually developing an interest in becoming a wrestler, Piper didn’t think it was possible for her. She told The Sunday Post, “When I started wrestling in Scotland, it never even occurred to me that you could be a women’s wrestler. It took going to a school and asking if I could come to realise that this was something you could do here.” She added, “I’m really proud of all the girls for all the hard work they’ve put in and we’re slowly taking up more space – you can see the boys are starting to sweat a wee bit!”