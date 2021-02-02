Pippa Bennett-Warner is no stranger to success. Since early on in her career, it was very clear that she was destined for great things. Over the years, she has proven that early predictions about her were more than correct. Her resume now includes more than 40 on screen credits, and she’s had a lot of important roles along the way. From the big screen to the small screen, Pippa has done a little bit of everything. The last few years have been especially big for her, and she’s working hard to keep up the momentum. Those who aren’t familiar with her work just yet couldn’t have picked a better time to get introduced. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Pippa Bennett-Warner.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
The United States if often referred to as the melting pot, but it certainly isn’t the only place where people come together from different parts of the world. Pippa was born and raised in the United Kingdom, but her family’s roots are in the West Indies. She is of both Kittian and Jamaican descent. She is very proud of all of the cultures that have blended together to make her who she is.
2. She Originally Wanted To Be A Doctor
There’s no denying the fact that acting is definitely Pippa’s calling, but at one point in time she was planning on heading down a completely different path. When she was younger, she envisioned herself becoming a doctor. Once the acting bug bit her though, it was clear that she was going to become a performer.
3. Seeing Her Sister In A School Play Inspired Her To Act
Like many other actors, Pippa can remember the exact moment when she realized that she wanted to act. She told Rose & Ivy, “My sister went to an all-girls school and she played Oliver in the school production of Oliver. She must thave been ten and I was seven. I remember watching her and thinking it was the coolest thing that my big sister was playing a boy and singing and dancing. That gave me the bug and from there I did musicals because I sang and danced.” Pippa didn’t really end up getting into acting until she was a teenager.
4. She Loves Fashion
Even when Pippa isn’t in front of the cameras for work, she always wants to make sure that she is looking her best. She has a great sense of style and is someone who really loves fashion. She enjoys getting the chance to express herself through her clothing and she knows how to put an outfit together for any occasion.
5. She’s A Basketball Fan
We weren’t able to find any information to suggest that Pippa has ever been an athlete, but one thing we do know is that she’s always been a basketball fan. In 2020, she tuned into the 10 part docu-series, The Last Dance, which chronicled Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season.
6. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
Pippa may not think of herself as a photographer, but it’s clear that she’s got a natural talent when it comes to snapping beautiful photographs. Her Instagram is full of snapshots she’s captured on her various travels, and the images paint an unforgettable picture of the adventures she’s had.
7. She’s Careful About The Roles She Does
Since work can be hard for actors to come by, there are a lot of people who find themselves saying yes to any and every project that comes along. Pippa, however, has learned that isn’t the best route for her. During an interview with Wonderland Magazine she said, “I’m quite specific about the roles I like to play. I’ve gotten pretty good at knowing when a part isn’t for me or if there’s someone else who could do it way better than I could.”
8. She Has Lots Of Radio Experience
Voice acting may seem like the type of thing that any one can do, but in reality is requires its own skillset. While not ever actor can be a successful voice actor, Pippa is one who can. She has worked on several programs for BBC4 Radio including being the voice of Maya Angelou in The Maya Angelou Autobiographies.
9. She Has Theater Experience
Pippa has spent the bulk of her career doing on screen work, but she also has some experience doing theater. Though each medium has its differences, she appreciates them both. She has been primarily focused on on screen work in recent years, but she hopes to eventually return to the stage.
10. She Has A Strong Support System
A strong support system is a must when trying to accomplish anything. Pippa has been very fortunate to have that in her friends and family. Her loved ones have supported her every step of the way and continue to remain by her side as she makes more strides in her journey.