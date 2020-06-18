Rap music has become a revolving door for new artists, and most of them don’t stick around. However, Playboi Carti has proven to be an exception. When Playboi Carti first hit the music scene in 2017, it was clear that he was going to be much more than just a one hit wonder. Since then, Carti has released two albums and has solidified that he has the kind of staying power that isn’t easy to come by in hip-hop. Even though he’s only been in the game for a few years, Playboi Carti has already worked with some of the biggest namest in the industry including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nicki Minaj. With his third album on the horizon, Carti’s fans are more than ready to see what the rapper will do next. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Playboi Carti.
1. He Started His Career Under A Different Name
Even though 2017 marks the release of Playboi Carti’s first single, he was actually releasing music long before that. However, prior to 2017, Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was rapping under the name $ir Cartier. In 2012, he released an album under that name titled, Young Mi$fit.
2. He May Have A Child With Iggy Azalea
Carti and fellow rapper, Iggy Azalea, have been in a relationship since 2018. He says he knew she was the one from the moment they met, and he instantly cut off everyone else he was talking to. Iggy recently announced that she has a son and many speculate that Playboi Carti is the father.
3. He Believes Atlanta Is The Home Of Hip-Hop
New York City is the birthplace of hip-hop, and it’s often considered the home of the genre as well. However, Playboi Carti considered his hometown of Atlanta to be the current home of rap. He says, “This is the home of the whole hip-hop. N***as ain’t f**king with us on this music sh*t, and I ain’t just talking about me. I’m talking about the next n***a that we don’t even know about right now, making a song. He’s from Atlanta.”
4. He Doesn’t Like To Spend A Lot Of Time On The Internet
Being a celebrity means constantly being inundated with the opinions of complete strangers. However, Carti tries to avoid this as much as he can by limiting the amount of time he spends on the internet. While he’s grateful for his fans, he often has to unplug in order to preserve his peace of mind.
5. Movies Inspire Him
As a creative person, inspiration is a necessity. While many would assume that Playboi Carti gets most of his inspiration from music, he actually finds movies to be what truly inspires him. When asked what inspires him, he said, “Movies, I really like Danny Darko and Gummo, I watch those every week. Also Mickey Mouse.”
6. He Started Doing Music As A Member Of A Choir
Playboy Carti got his start with music as a member of a local choir. Although he was naturally drawn to music, he only joined the choir as a way to meet and impress girls. However, he eventually realized that he was really interested in music and started taking it seriously.
7. He’s Always Dreamed About Being On SNL
There’s nothing better than getting the chance to see your dreams come true, and this is something Playboi Carti has gotten to experience several times in his career. One of the first things he envisioned for himself was performing on Saturday Night Live, which he got the chance to do in 2018.
8. He Isn’t Afraid To Cut People Off
Toxic relationships can come in many forms, and It’s no secret that they can be harmful in more ways than one. That’s exactly what Playboi Carti has no time for anyone or anything that tries to bring him down. Since becoming successful, he’s realized that he needed to cut certain people off.
9. Lil Uzi Is His Best Friend
Playboy Carti and Lil Uzi Vert aren’t just collaborators, they’re also very good friends. Carti says that he and Uzi hang out almost every day and have formed a tight bond. He adds, “We think alike, we went through a lot together. I think that’s really what it is. We went through a lot together behind the scenes. And you really don’t find too many good people. You really don’t. Keep them around.”
10. He Gets Nervous Easily
Despite the fact that performing in front of large crowds is a huge part of his job, Playboi Carti admits that he gets nervous all the time. He says, “I get nervous about everything, you want everything to be right. Especially with something like [performing] to thousands of people…”