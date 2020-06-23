Please Don’t Ever Make a Wedding Crashers 2

Does anyone else get the idea that some movies just don’t need to be made? It’s true that a happy ending isn’t always the most realistic ending, but in movies it’s at least a hope that characters can have a successful completion of their story arc as they find out what’s most important and come to grips with the idea that the party might not be over, but it’s certainly changed in a very profound way. At the end of Wedding Crashers we got to see John and Jeremy getting together with Claire and Gloria respectively and all felt right with the world as they were driving off, fully intent on crashing another wedding, only this time as couples. What was wrong with that? Why not just leave it that this was a great one-off and call it good? Even Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn didn’t want to come back for this, but somehow the idea got to digging in the ear of the director and now it sounds as if he has a working script that might be in the process of being rounded out so that it can become a feature. The one thing that any fan should be able to ask is ‘please don’t do this’ since the story had a well-defined beginning, middle, and the implied continuation that was enough to leave a good feeling after the credits started to roll. But money makes Hollywood tick, or spin, or whatever it does, and the promise of another payday is looking to be the reason why the studio might take another crack at this idea.
It sounds as though this time around the guys would be single again, as Claire and Gloria might not have stuck around, and they’ll be going back to their wedding crashing days, but with a definite new challenge this time around. Think about how old this movie really is, and how old that would mean Jeremy and John now are, and you’ll get an idea of how alike it would be to another of Wilson’s movies, Hall Pass. Like it or not, a lot of men that have been taken at some point in their lives for an extended period of time or have at the very least come to question the whole lifestyle of a wedding crasher might find that it’s not as easy as it used to be. With added technology it would be even harder since if someone could find out about them in the first movie, think about what added technology could do in the sequel, as all it would take to really make them notorious would be a simple post on social media that could be spread to millions of people, especially during wedding season, as kind of a warning or friendly heads up to watch out for them. That sounds a little petty, but considering what the guys did as wedding crashers it’s not hard to think that they would gain a pretty bad reputation that might even carry over into their working lives at some point.
But men in their 40s, not all of us but some, find that the dating game isn’t as simple or even the same as it used to be when we were younger. One’s body doesn’t recover as easily from the night of drinking and debauchery, morals can shift and finally come into greater focus as a person wonders what they’re doing with their life, and the fun could slowly but surely seep out of the whole idea of wedding crashing as a real and honest desire to settle down finally sinks in. But this is the idea that is apparently going to fly at some point, and to be realistic, it sounds absolutely horrible. One movie about wedding crashing was funny enough really, but going down the same road in a different vehicle is still going to produce the same result, meaning that as much as this next attempt might be to make something different, there are really only a few solid conclusions to end up at once the story is all said and done. Whether they do find someone that can be theirs or they decide to eschew marriage altogether and remain a wedding crashing duo, John and Jeremy are still bound to end up finding that bouncing from woman to woman isn’t going to make them happy, or at the very least it will be a balm for having lost their significant others that were perfect for them. That sounds a bit sappy, doesn’t it? Well, that’s kind of the point of a romantic comedy, get you laughing and then make you go ‘awww’ near the end when the people that are meant to be together finally do get together. A sequel to this story just doesn’t sound like a good idea, period.