Please Don’t Make a Dirty Dancing Sequel with Baby in the 90s

Sometimes you just don’t need to bother with a classic, but trying to tell anyone in Hollywood that could meet with mixed results. There’s at least one good reason why another Dirty Dancing movie shouldn’t be released, and it’s because Johnny, Patrick Swayze, isn’t going to be there. Sadly the actor passed away some time ago and a lot of fans have been missing him terribly ever since. Given the idea that the movie would be set in the 90s, there are a lot of ways to explain why both Patrick Swayze and Jerry Orbach’s characters aren’t there since the few decades that would have passed between the two movies could have seen a lot transpire. But to be fair and honest, this sounds like a bad idea if the movie is bound to have anything to do with Dirty Dancing since the original movie was capped in a great way and bringing the story back three decades later would require a great deal of faith on the part of the fans and would require a great script to work from. Jennifer Grey doesn’t even look the same as she did back then, and while some people might want to state that this doesn’t matter, the idea is that Baby really wouldn’t the same. Obviously three decades can change a person, but at the same time, it’s fair to say that if she is being recruited for another dancing movie there’s a big hope that it won’t have the Dirty Dancing title.
At this time it doesn’t sound as though a decision has been made as to whether it will be another Dirty Dancing movie or not, but as can be surmised, a lot of fans are hoping for it or against it. The type of sentiment that is bound to be displayed and repeated by many isn’t bound to change the minds of those in charge since if there’s money to be made then one can assume that producers are going to go full-steam ahead and try to make as much of it as they can with whatever content they can come up with and any label that they need to make something appealing. It’s business after all, not personal, and while a large number of fans might say anything and everything they can think of, the truth is that Hollywood is a business that runs on money and the ideas that can generate that revenue. The only logical way to argue this is by stating that Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, didn’t really stun people at the box office in the same way that the original movie did. But even bringing this up would likely bring to mind the idea that THIS TIME, things would be different. Someone always believes that they can top what came before, and in some cases, they’re right, as there are those movies that attempt to continue a story, reboot it, or remake it, and are quite successful.
In this case, though it does feel as though fans might have something to say about the process, even if it doesn’t make much headway in keeping the project from being associated with Dirty Dancing. Public opinion has gone a long way towards determining the course of a movie at times, but often this has more to do with the decisions that are being made with those in charge and how they wish the movie to be perceived. If anyone needs proof of this, there are plenty of movies that have been made that the public has vehemently stood against, only to watch as the studio under fire still produced the movie that so many didn’t want. Even more, once these unwanted movies are released, many people continue to watch them out of ‘curiosity’ in order to be better informed so that they can speak out against said movies without being ignorant of their main point. In this case, however, it’s going to be a while before we get to hear more about the movie and as many people might be hoping, it could be that a lot of folks will have worried about nothing. To be certain, there’s no way to replace or even improve upon Dirty Dancing in an easy and offhanded manner. But that doesn’t mean that people won’t try.
If it does happen then so be it, such an attempt might be interesting to at least contemplate even if it goes nowhere. It would be intriguing to find out what happened to Baby so many years later, and it could be another female-centric movie since Jane Brucker, Cynthia Rhodes, and Kellie Bishop, aka Lisa, Penny, and Marjorie, are still around and could possibly be brought back to create a story that might explain Baby’s life and how it’s shaped up throughout the years. It’s just a thought.