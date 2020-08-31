Please Let Us See Keanu Reeves Play Wolverine Just Once

To be real about this, it’s not much of a surprise that Keanu would want to play Wolverine, but he’s just too nice of a character. Very rarely do we get to see Keanu being so outwardly aggressive, even in John Wick, that we could think of him as the kind of guy that could play someone like Logan. Could he do it? Oh probably without any real doubt he could, he could likely become the gruff Canadian mutant and rock the part in a way that only he could. But he’s apparently made peace with the idea that it’s not going to happen since he’s well into his 50s at this point and isn’t quite as spry as he used to be back in his Neo days. One has to remember that a lot of time has passed since Hugh Jackman first popped the claws and took on the role of the famous X-Man, and fans that are wanting Jackman to come back are likely to be disappointed since unless he can be convinced to perform in a cameo it’s just not that likely that he’ll be making his way onto the big screen again since he spent a good deal of time playing the part and finally retired it not long ago. It’s easy to believe that Keanu can do just about anything, but even he has to admit that his time as Logan has kind of passed him by.
Who is YOUR favorite X Men? Keanu Reeves as Wolverine. I have long wanted to see Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, so I decided to do it. Many would not like the idea of someone replacing Hugh Jackman but we will have to get used to it if we want to see Wolverine on the big screen again if he does not reprise the character. 😣
To be fair though this isn’t a bad thing since he’s had the chance to create other iconic figures in pop culture and has been seen to excel in other areas since The Matrix and John Wick have been nonstop roller coasters of awesomeness that have elevated him to his current status and made it clear that he’s going to go down as a legend when the time comes for his final act, which isn’t for many, many years from now hopefully. But with Bill and Ted Face the Music coming out in a couple of days and John Wick picking up with parts 4 and 5 and The Matrix 4 coming, one can imagine that playing the part of Wolverine is a nice fantasy, but not that realistic since even if he could get the part right now he’s probably going to be extremely busy and won’t have the time. Even someone as talented as Keanu has to take some time off now and again just to recharge the batteries so to speak and make certain that he’s taking care of himself. But it’s still a nice thought that could have possibly happened once upon a time.
In the meantime, a lot of people are currently trying to figure out just who can be plugged into the role of Wolverine since Jackman is gone and the MCU is expected to bring the X-Men back at some point. Bringing in a whole new cast though is going to be difficult, to say the least since not only does this mean auditioning for every part, it means that the pressure is on to find the right person that will be able to do justice to each character and bring about the same kind of respect that those that have already acted out the parts had to earn after a while. Hugh Jackman obviously nailed the role of Wolverine, but a lot of people felt that the other roles kind of needed to be fine-tuned a bit. Patrick Stewart was a good fit, but the rest of the team kind of needed a second look just to make sure that they had the right people. In the case of the MCU one has to think that if they’re going to be smart about it that they’re going to finally stick to the source material as much as possible and hopefully bring forward a team that might do the comics justice since like it or not, the original X-Men movie confused a lot of people by bringing in certain characters and omitting others. Hopefully, the MCU will want to bring in Gambit if they bring back Rogue, and will feature Jubilee and a few other key mutants that have had convincing storylines throughout the years.
It’s hard to say what will happen to be truthful since the Mouse House does things their own way and will likely always do so even if the fans end up telling them that they did something wrong again. But back to the idea of Keanu being Logan, the guy is just too nice. Logan is of course capable of being decent, but more often than not he’s been grumpy, moody, and insanely troubled by his past. The last bit Keanu can nail just fine, but being moody and grumpy all the time is kind of a stretch, even for him.