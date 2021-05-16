Pokemon Masters Does Something Interesting With its Event Rewards

Pokemon Masters is featuring an event called the “Special Event Phase 2: Land and Sea Awaken.” What is this event, you ask? Special Event Phase 2: Land and Sea Awaken is “an in-game event in Pokemon Masters EX where the collective decisions of the player community will dictate the amount of rewards that will be distributed. This is an interesting choice, and one that is sure to encourage players to actively participate in the event. We’ve seen decisions like this before and most notably in Destiny 2 where Bungie decided to create a poll to determine the next Festival of the Lost armor set (Team Dino won, of course.) So, what else do you need to know about Pokemon Masters EX Special Event Phase 2: Land and Sea Awaken?
Pokemon Masters EX
“In this event, players will earn and use weather survey tickets to battle against Legendary Pokemon Kyogre or Groudon, both of whom are causing abnormal weather conditions on the island of Pasio.” There are a few rewards that players can look forward to earning, including:
- Players who complete battles in this event will earn rewards that can be exchanged for items like 5★ Power-Ups and co-op sync orbs.
- A bonus reward of Gems, 5★ Power-Ups, and Move Candies will be distributed at a later date, with the amount of rewards dependent on the total number of battles that the player community completes during this event.
- Players will also earn either a Team Magma or Team Aqua in-game badge depending on if the player community defeats Groudon or Kyogre more times.
Pokemon Masters EX Special Event Phase 2: Sea and Land Awaken is a continuation of the Special Event Phase 1: Weather Alert event, and you will be able to start earning these rewards when the second phase of the event begins on May 16 at 11 PM Pacific Time and will continue to be available until May 27 at 10:59 PM Pacific Time. Players that log in at least once during the event period will be eligible to receive the bonus rewards and the Team Magma or Team Aqua badge.
There are also some additional bits and pieces of content that are now available within Pokemon Masters EX, including:
- Nessa & Drednaw, Bea & Sirfetch’d Now Available: Galar sync pairs Nessa & Drednaw and Bea & Sirfetch’d are now available to add to players’ teams. Nessa & Drednaw are a Water-type sync pair that can deploy moves like Wash ‘Em Away!, which raises Attack and critical-hit rate, as well as Speed when it is raining on the battlefield. Bea & Sirfetch’d are a Fighting-type sync pair possessing three passive skills related to critical-hit rate. Both sync pairs can be obtained in the sync pair spotlight scout, available from now until May 28 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
- Solo Event with Nessa and Bea: The Splash and Punch solo event is also available from now until May 28 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. In this event, Galar Gym Leaders Nessa and Bea interact and engage in Pokémon battles with Trainers Misty and Maylene. Players who complete battles in this event will earn vouchers, which can be exchanged for rewards like 5★-Guaranteed Scout Tickets and Support Move Candy Coins. A log-in bonus will also be available during the course of the event, providing players that log-in each day with up to 1,000 Gems, enough to add up to three sync pairs to players’ teams.
As noted above, Bea and Sirfetch’d have three Passive Skills: one that can increase their critical-hit rate upon entering a battle, one that can increase the power of their moves when landing a critical hit, and one that can nullify any reduction to their critical-hit rate. They can also use X Attack and X Speed.
Community Event
According to the official Pokemon Masters website, this is the first community event within Pokemon Masters EX. “In Special Event Phase 2, rewards can be earned based on the total number of battles completed by all players. These rewards get better and better each time a certain number of battles are completed.” It’s important to note that the rewards will not be immediately available, and will be sent out at a later date, of which is currently unknown.
This event is bound to be one for the Pokemon Masters EX history books, and hopefully it goes well, so that we might be able to see more community events like this in the future. Until then, good luck on your mission to defeat the Legendary Pokemon Groudon and Kyogre (but go for Kyogre more, because the Team Aqua Pin is super cool!)