Pokemon Unite Update Fixes Bugs And Adjusts Various Pokemon

Pokemon Unite released last month and it’s already getting its first game update to fix some bugs, text issues, and also implements a test feature for spectating. While the game has received some pretty harsh criticism for its monetization being predatory to children by being incredibly aggressive and essentially pay to win, it still remains incredibly popular. The game also received its first additional Pokemon available for players to use within the game, and somewhat surprisingly, it ended up to be Gardevoir. So, now that we’ve got our first Pokemon Unite update out of the way, what exactly did it change? What’s with this Spectate feature? If you’d like to access the patch notes from the game’s official website.
Pokemon Unite Spectate
The Spectate feature in Pokemon Unite is currently only in a test release, and was released with this game update on August 4 at 12AM PDT, and will be available in Pokemon Unite until August 6 at 12AM PDT. So, if you’d like to get a chance to test out the new Spectate feature, you’ve got until August 6 to try it out for yourself before it leaves the game. It is currently unknown when the feature might be launched in a full release in the game.
Update Details
Now, we get into the meat and potatoes of this game update: the Pokemon stat and move adjustments. The following changes have been made in an effort to keep Unite Battles balanced:
- Charizard
- Flamethrower:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokemon strengthened.
- Fire Punch:
- Effects on opposing Pokemon strengthened.
- Fire Blast:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokemon strengthened.
- Flamethrower:
- Talonflame
- Acrobatics:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Aerial Ace:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Aerial Ace+:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Fly:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Acrobatics:
- Venusaur
- Sludge Bomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Petal Dance:
- Move Upgrade
- Solar Beam:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Unite Move: Verdant Anger
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Sludge Bomb:
- Absol
- Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
- Night Slash:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Sucker Punch:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Basic Attack:
- Wigglytuff
- The following stats have been increased:
- Defense, Sp. Def, HP
- Double Slap
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Sing
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Dazzling Gleam
- Bug Fixes
- The following stats have been increased:
- Eldegoss
- Cotton Guard
- Cooldown lengthened.
- HP restoration decreased.
- Cotton Spore
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.
- Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash
- HP restoration decreased.
- Cotton Guard
- Cinderace
- The following stats have been decreased:
- Attack
- Blaze Kick
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Feint
- Move Downgrade
- Pyro Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- The following stats have been decreased:
- Gengar
- Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
- Shadow Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Hex
- Move Downgrade
- Dream Eater
- Move Upgrade
- Basic Attack
- Zeraora
- Spark
- Bug Fixes
- Wild Charge
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Cooldown reduced.
- Unite Move: Plasma Gale
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Spark
- Cramorant
- Whirlpool
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Dive
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Whirlpool
- Machamp
- Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
- Cross Chop
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Close Combat
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Basic Attack
- Lucario
- Power-Up Punch
- Bug Fixes
- Bone Rush
- Bug Fixes
- Power-Up Punch
- Greninja
- Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
- Basic Attack
- Alolan Ninetales
- Snow Warning
- Bug Fixes
- Snow Warning
So, as you can see, there’s a pretty hefty amount of changes that were made to a solid chunk of the currently available Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. I tend to main Charizard (just because I think he’s super cool, don’t judge me!), and I was actually a bit surprised to see that his attacks actually got buffed. For the short time that I’ve played the game – and mind you, I have extremely little experience with MOBAs and have no clue what’s considered balanced – I didn’t really feel that he needed a buff, but you know what? I’m not mad about it. I’d rather my main Pokemon get a buff than get nerfed into the ground. As for the Spectate feature test, I’m definitely glad that Pokemon Unite is getting this feature at some point in the future (yes, I know it’s technically in the game right now, but it’s just a test, so it doesn’t count), especially when it gets to the point in the game where you end up waiting to respawn for a pretty long time, and you’re just forced to sit there and deal with it. Spectate is definitely a much needed feature in Pokemon Unite, and I hope that the test goes well, so that it can be implemented as soon as possible.