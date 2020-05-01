Over the course of her very impressive career, Poorna Jagannathan has made appearances on some of the most well-known shows on TV including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Big Little Lies. However, despite her immense talent, main roles have often alluded her. Fortunately, though, 2020 has shaped up to be a very good year for Poorna. She currently has a main role in Mindy Kaling’s new Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. She is also in Apply TVs new show, Defending Jacob. If you’re not familiar with Poorna’s work yet, this will definitely be the year that she earns her rightful place on a lot of people’s radars. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Poorna Jagannathan.
1. She Grew Up All Around The World
Poorna’s father was an Indian diplomat which meant his work often took him to different countries. As a result, Poorna moved several times during her childhood and was raised in several different places. She was born in Tunisia and eventually lived in Ireland, Argentina, Pakistan and Brazil. Poorna even attended college in different countries. She began her college career at the University of Brasilia before transferring to the University of Maryland.
2. She Speaks multiple Languages
If you’ve ever lived in another country, you know just how important it is to be able to speak the language from that place. Poorna learned the native language in every country she’s lived in. In addition to English, she can speak Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, and Tamil.
3. Her Nickname Is Slightly Inappropriate
You’ve probably noticed that the shortened version of Poorna’s name is porn – which isn’t something most people would want to be called. However, she’s come to embrace the nickname. In an interview with NPR, she said, “I was called ‘porn’ from a very young age. I didn’t even know what a porn was at that point. But you know, that’s kind of been my nickname for years and years and years.”
4. She’s Attracted To Roles With Great Writing
Every actor looks for different things when it comes to picking out roles. For Poorna, that thing is very simple: great writing. She told NPR, “I’m very, very drawn to great writing, first and foremost, and then whether the story moves me, even though I might have a very small part in the story, whether it fundamentally moves me, whether I think it’ll move the needle when it’s put out in the world.”
5. She Would love To Do Indian Cinema Again
In 2011, Poorna made her first appearance in a Bollywood film. Although she’s been working on American projects in more recent years, she said she is very open to the possibility of doing another Indian production.
6. She Noticed A Shift In Her Career After The Night Of
Over the last several years, opportunities for Indian actors have definitely changed. There was once a time when the only roles available were stereotypical and somewhat degrading, but things have been shifting slowly but surely. Countless people have fought to improve representation for people of color and women, and Poora is proud to be a part of the changing landscape. Poorna says she noticed a shift in her career after she appeared in the HBO mini series, The Night Of.
7. She’s A Wife And Mother
Being a wife and mother are full-time jobs by themselves, but throw an acting in the mix and things are bound to get crazy. However, Poorna manages to hold down the fort at home and at work. She is happily married to Azad Oommen, who works in education in the Los Angeles area. The couple has one son together named Ali.
8. She’s Done Voice Acting
In 2017, Poorna decided to try something a little different. She took a voice only role in the HBO anthology series, Room 104. Poorna revealed that she got the call for the opportunity the day before filming and quickly decided to say yes because she was excited to work with Mark Duplass.
9. She’s A Vegetarian
Poorna Jagannathan has been a brand ambassador for PETA India for nearly 10 years. In 2012, she posed for the organizations “I Am a Vegetarian” campaign which educated people on some of the negative consequences of eating meat.
10. She Is Outspoken About Social Causes
Poorna is a very socially conscious person who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She has been outspoken about the struggles that men and women of color face in the entertainment industry and she has also used her social media platform to raise awareness to issues like police brutality and sexual assault.