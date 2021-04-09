10 Things You Didn’t Know about Porscha Coleman

Porscha Coleman is a woman with many creative talents. She’s not just a writer. She’s an actress. She’s also a singer, and she also directs. She can do it all, and that makes her a huge threat in Hollywood. She’s not satisfied taking on one role in a community that’s dominated by multi-talented, multi-faceted people who know what they want because she, too, knows exactly what she wants from her career and life, and she’s not afraid to go out and get it. She’s known for her many roles, but do you know much about her personally?
1. She’s a Summer Baby
We don’t know what year she was born (though there are some outlets that say it was 1985), but we do know where she was born, and we know that her mother gave birth to her in the middle of summer. She’s a July 12 baby born and raised in Los Angeles. She grew up in the area, went to school there, and made her name in LA.
2. She Focused on the Arts from a Young Age
Porscha Coleman knew when she was young she was going to do something that allowed her to show her creative side, and she chose to attend middle school at the Millikan Middle school Performing Arts School, as well as the Hollywood High School Performing Arts. It was meaningful for her.
3. She’s Improved
MTV is known for its innovative creations, and “Wild ‘N Out,” is one of them. It’s the show that may or may not have caused Nick Cannon to shoot his star into serious fame, and now Coleman is taking her turn on the platform. She was a new cast member on the show in its fourth season.
4. She’s A Dancer
When she’s not busy acting or hosting, she dances. She’s a killer dancer, too. We know this because she was asked to perform at the Soul Train Awards, she’s been able to perform at the BET Awards, and she’s performed with some of the biggest names in music at the American Music Awards. Does the name Kanye West ring any bells?
5. She Stars in Commercials
Another talent of hers is being able to do anything she’s asked to do. She’s been the star of numerous commercials. You’ve seen her promote Boost Mobile, and you’ve seen her in a Miller Lite commercial. She also took part in a dance commercial for Toyota. Her talents are limitless.
6. She is Proud of Her Work
Porscha Coleman is a woman who is proud of the work she’s done. She’s made her career work in a way that she never imagined it would work, and she takes a great deal of pride in her accomplishments. Recently, she and the rest of her coworkers from “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” were featured on a billboard in California, and she took the time to drive out and take photos with the Billboard. It’s so refreshing to see someone so seasoned so excited about her career.
7. She is Funny
She’s the kind of woman who makes you laugh. She posted a video to her Instagram account recently that shows her walk-run-maneuvering through the streets of LA looking for her car because she knows her meter is up and she’s not looking to get a parking ticket in this city. It’s good stuff.
8. She Has a Large Fan Base
If her Instagram account is any indication of just how much her fans love her, they really love her. She has almost 100k followers on her account, and we can see why. She posts the loveliest photos, she shares her work, and she shares some fun moments on her account that her fans certainly do not want to miss.
9. She’s an Inspiration
Porscha Coleman uses her Instagram captions to light a spark in her followers. She always has something meaningful to share with her fans, and it’s always positive. She comes across as the kind of woman who works to build up those around her because she understands that there is room for everyone to achieve their dreams and their successes…and all she wants to do is cheer everyone on as they make things happen in their own lives. She’s a role model.
10. She Maintains Her Own Privacy
She is an artist, and she has perfected the art of allowing the entire world to feel as if they are up close and personal friends with her. However, she does a remarkable job of keeping her own life as private as possible. She’s not discussing anything personal with the world, but she is sharing enough on social media for all of us to feel like she’s letting us in.