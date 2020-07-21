Possible Silence of the Lambs Miniseries Teased by Hannibal Creator

Going so far as to say that Mads Mikkelsen’s performance as Hannibal Lecter was better than Anthony Hopkins is a bit of a stretch, but it’s also a divisive way to split fans since a lot of us might still think that Hopkins immortalized the role and made it possible for Mikkelsen to even make his way into the spot he enjoyed for three seasons as Hannibal. But thinking of bringing on a Silence of the Lambs miniseries is another step that might be a step too far for some fans while others might fully enjoy it. The idea of bringing this version of the famed cannibal forward is one that might be able to convince a lot of fans that it’s a good idea, though there might be a few diehards that still aren’t quite willing to let go of Hopkins since he made the role what it is, which is something to admire and to be taken as a truly terrifying individual that’s even scarier since Hannibal is the kind of guy that can go from calm and reasonable to ready to eat the tongue out of your mouth in a split second. Throughout his history in movies and on TV, it doesn’t matter who’s playing him, the character has been absolutely terrifying.
I’ll give Mads Mikkelsen his due since he’s a great actor, and it’s likely he could give another great performance as the doctor in a miniseries, but this idea of creating something that might look at a favorite movie and story in a different light is bound to get some people squawking if only because it might tread on an idea that people don’t think should change, much as anything to do with Hannibal has kind of done in the opinions of some folks. Like it or not, there are going to be diehards that will claim that Hopkins is the one and only that could play this role to a tee, though to be certain, Mads has done an outstanding job thus far and it might be that we’ll get to see the fourth season no matter that it would appear that it’s not in the cards at the moment. The way things are shaping up right now it’s easy to talk but not as easy to show since there are a lot of ideas floating around at this time, but not a lot of concrete thoughts that are being laid down to provide the foundation for telling the average viewer just what’s going on. There’s plenty in the planning stages, and there’s a lot of ideas that are bound to come to life sooner or later, but at the moment, Hannibal is kind of in limbo as it’s being decided just what to do with him and where his story is going to go. Clarice Starling has a show coming, titled after the character, and it will take on the agent’s life following The Silence of the Lambs as she goes back into the field.
Does anyone else get the feeling that without Hannibal that she’s a great character, but not complete? Ever since The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter have kind of been intertwined in a way that is hard to separate. Seeing Clarice go off on her own is something that might make a lot of people a bit anxious since there’s no telling if the series is going to be as successful without the doctor, though apparently there’s enough faith that Starling can hold her own show and make her way onward without Hannibal. In the meantime, thinking about a miniseries is another consideration that fans appear to be excited about upon hearing of it, but again, there’s a little trepidation trying to move forward with this thought, no matter that the creator feels as though it’s a sure thing and that it can and will happen.
This makes a person wonder if the creators of said shows and ideas ever take a step back and wonder if the opinions and ideas of those around them, not negative criticisms but honest to goodness ideas and thoughts of how to make the show better, are ever considered. It’s a hope that this is so since otherwise it’s easy to think that said individuals simply plow ahead and this is why we end up getting shows and movies that sometimes just don’t work. So far Hannibal has worked, but it’s enough to wonder why anyone would bother to push things a little further just to see where the tipping point is. It’s a true saying, ‘no guts no glory’, as is ‘fortune favors the bold’. But there are plenty of sayings about looking before you leap and going to the well once too often. Let’s hope this isn’t one of those cases.