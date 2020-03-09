10 Things You Didn’t Know About Post Malone

Post Malone, known for his unique style of rapping, has become one of the more popular entertainers in the music business over the past five years. He made a fast rise to success because of his ability to bring something new and memorable with his vocal and lyrical style. He has lit up the charts on quite a few occasions and the average fan who simply enjoys his music may not be aware of just how special this young artist really is. We looked into his personal and career history and made some great discoveries about him that fans are certain to appreciate. Here are 10 things about Post Malone that you probably didn’t know.
1. Post Malone is far more than a rap artist
Post Malone is best known for his chart-topping rap hits including “White Iverson,” which was his debut single released in 2015, followed by “Congratulations” in 2016. He’s a talented rapper but in addition to that, he is also a songwriter, singer, and record producer. He is actively involved in a variety of activities in the music industry and even though he is very young, he is a professional who knows his way around the business.
2. He was born on the Fourth of July
Post Malone was a Fourth of July baby. He was born in 1995 in Syracuse, New York. This makes him just 24 years old. His birth name is Austin Richard Post, but he chose to go by Post Malone for his stage name. He lived with his father Rich Post, and his stepmom Jodie Post and the family lived in New York until Post turned nine years old. The family relocated to Grapevine, Texas.
3. His dad inspired Post Malone’s unique style
Post Malone’s father had worked as a DJ when he was younger. It was he who helped young Austin gain exposure to a variety of different music genres. He loved music from an early age listening to rock country, and hip-hop. He also enjoyed emo music. He used his creativity to write songs that incorporate a blend of different music genres into the works and this unique approach appealed to the public, reaching people with diverse musical preferences and bringing them together as fans.
4. Post Malone was rejected at his first audition
Austin was living in Texas at the time that he heard that the band Crown the Empire was looking for a guitar player. He had started playing guitar after gaining an interest in the instrument while playing “Guitar Hero.” The audition didn’t go very well as the strings on his guitar broke while he was performing for the audition. This earned him a fast rejection, but he didn’t allow the failed attempt to keep him down.
5. He is a highly celebrated artist
Post Malone has been widely recognized in the United States for his singing, songwriting, and rapping. Fans have purchased more than 65 million albums and he has received multiple accolades. Post was nominated for six Grammy Awards, he won an MTV Video Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and three American Music Awards. This is on top of the love and support that he receives from his large fan base.
6. Post Malone got his start as a wedding DJ
The famous rapper made his own mixtape with editing software and he thought it was awful, but he was determined to pursue his career in music anyway. When he was briefly in college as a student in Syracuse, he became a DJ and he played for weddings. This helped get his name out there and he played requests for the guests. This helped to give him an idea of the kind of music that was most popular with listeners at the time, across all genres.
7. His fame was predicted early
When Austin Post was a high-school senior, there was a prediction made about his future. It was well-known that he had been recording and releasing music since he was 18, so this made it easy for the class to cast their vote for him. He was voted as the graduating student who was “Most Likely To Become Famous.” He went out and fulfilled the prophecy.
8. Post deals with anxiety
Just as many famous and talented artists do, Austin Post has had a long-running battle with sadness and anxiety. He shared that this started happening around the time that he started classes for middle school. He had an unfortunate experience with marijuana that intensified his anxiety. After smoking weed he said that he felt like he was going to die. He has issues with shaking, the feeling that his heart is beating too fast and feeling jittery.
9. He supports the Second Amendment
If you’re wondering where Post Malone stands on the issue of gun control, he is a firm supporter of the Second Amendment. He believes that the right to own and bear arms should be protected. He owns a collection of guns. He shared that he goes out shooting to relieve stress because it is an activity that he enjoys doing.
10. Post Malone is an influencer and he loves his food delivery
There are several major brands that have contracted with Post Malone for his endorsement of their products. One of them is Bud Light. One of the perks that he gets out of the deal is a refrigerator that is restocked with beer for free. This takes care of the beverages, but he’s also really into food delivery. It was confirmed that he spent more than $40,000 in 2017 on the food delivery app PostMates with orders placed by him from 52 different cities throughout the country and a total of 660 food deliveries. It sounds like Post Malone is one of their best customers. It’s understandable that because of his notoriety, getting meals delivered is faster and easier than going out for a sit-down meal and being besieged by crowds of fans.
Photo was taken by Tore Sætre