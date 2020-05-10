Power Rangers Fans and Actors Participate in “Ranger Rumble”

These online fights are actually kind of amusing. This time around it’s the “Ranger Rumble” that sees a host of Power Rangers and actors getting into it as you can see that some of the Rangers have let themselves go a bit while others still look fairly impressive. Matthew Aguilar of Comic Book has more to say on this. Obviously there are still a lot of PR fans out there and many of them have gone so far as to collecting memorabilia that costs in excess of hundreds if not thousands of dollars when put together over time. But that’s at least part of being a fan, if the most costly part really, since grabbing hold of whatever items you can to expand your collection is at times one of the greatest joys of actually being into anything. As a Power Rangers fan though a lot of people were likely wanting to get in on something like this and it does appear that a lot of folks found a way to get involved with the video while practicing this funny way of showing how social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with others that have the same interests. It is kind of fun to see how many people can sell the hit and how many look as though they’re just trying too hard. For some time a lot of actors in the Power Rangers series and movies were seen to use big, sweeping actions that were basically a way to sell the action and make it look a little more glamorous at the same time, but as of now it looks kind of overdone when trying to pit it next to anything else in the movies. Still, it’s a fun effect that works for this particular moment and it’s bound to put a smile on the face of many people.
It’d be just as amusing to stand in a room full of people (unrealistic unless you’re out grocery shopping) and ask how many people remember the Power Rangers from their younger years. How many hands do you think would shoot up then? The Power Rangers have been a part of pop culture for decades now and even when it appears that their ratings and their popularity is waning they somehow make a comeback and get to wow a new generation of fans that find them appealing. Jordan Zakarin of SyFy Wire has something to say about this. For a show that feels as though it should have remained in the 90s the Power Rangers have certainly withstood the test of time and are currently still fairly prominent since enough people happen to care enough about them to keep the memory going. There was a time when the show was something that was one of the biggest things in pop culture but after the 90s things kind of died down a bit, though the idea didn’t go away obviously. The most recent attempt at bringing them back wasn’t exactly the rousing success that some folk might have hoped for but it did bring public awareness back to the franchise again. The downside though is that at one point the Power Rangers became so diversified as they continued the attempt to add new rangers and new divisions of rangers that a lot of people might have felt that it was a bit of an overload that cause fans to step away for a while. After all, how many of us out there really knew about half of the Rangers that had been created throughout the years? Personally, I think I lost touch after Tommy became the White Ranger and definitely didn’t watch much after the first movie. Upon learning that there were so many other Rangers out there it felt like one of the best decisions possible.
Like any franchise though the Power Rangers did need to branch out or become obsolete since without any added content or expansion of the brand the show likely would have become a bit stagnant. The only problem however is that it branched out so much that even knowing who half the Rangers were became a monumental task as the most devout fans could likely name them all and even have a favorite. It was a good idea for the show to expand in a big way, but at the same time it does feel as though it might have caused the franchise to plateau from a certain point of view since the Power Rangers story is still one that many fans embrace, but it’s still not quite as popular as it used to be. In these current times though bringing up something like this and having fun with it is for the most part a good way to pass the time and enjoy a bit of pop culture while sharing the fun with others. When you need a good laugh in one of the best ways this is definitely a great option.