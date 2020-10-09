10 Things You Didn’t Know about Preacher Lawson

He’s funny, and everyone loves that about him. Preacher Lawson made us all laugh when he brought his talents to our living rooms on “America’s Got Talent,” and he hasn’t stopped since. He’s a guy with a great sense of humor, which is always a fan-favorite, but most people fail to realize he is so much more than just a funny guy and a comedian for hire. He’s a man who has a whole life behind him we don’t know much about, and we figured it was time to rectify that situation and get to know this man a little better.
1. He’s Young
His still in his 20s, which is so young to those of us in our 30s. He was born on March 14, 1991, and that means he’s halfway through his last year of his 20s as of 2020. He’s a guy who doesn’t look like he’s almost 30, and he’s funny enough that we always assume he’s older than he is. It’s a weird combination, right?
2. He’s From Oregon
He was born in Portland, Oregon, but he didn’t live there long. The Pacific Northwest is a great place to be, and even to live, but some people cannot live there too long. There is not enough sunshine, there is too much rain, and there is not enough warmth. Now, we don’t know if any of those are reasons his family left, but we like to speculate about how we couldn’t live there – but love to visit.
3. He Moved A Lot
We mentioned above that he didn’t live in Portland long. In fact, he didn’t live anywhere long. The longest he ever lived somewhere as a child was Memphis, Tennessee, but even then he did not live there long. He moved more than 20 times in the first 10 years of his life. He averaged one move to a new city and state every six months. That has to be hard on a kid.
4. He Considers Orlando Home
You see, we’ve always known him in our parts. He’s been living, working, and making Orlando laugh for a very long time, and we’ve all gotten a piece of him. From hearing him on our local radio stations to seeing him perform at the Improv, he’s always been around – and we all knew he’d make it.
5. He’s the Funniest Guy in Florida
Well, he was in 2015. He won the title of Funniest Comedian in Florida, and that is a big deal. He’s a guy who has been hustling since day one to make himself famous and to make a living doing what he loves – making people laugh. He’s hilarious, and he won this competition fair and square and rightly so.
6. He’s on YouTube
If you cannot see him in person, you can see him online. His YouTube channel has more than 11.5 million viewers and almost a half million people follow him. He really is that funny. Check him out and tell us you don’t agree with that assessment.
7. He’s Headed to NBC
Preacher Lawson has finally made it really big with his own show. He’s headed to NBC to work on “Connecting,” which is a show about himself and some of his friends. They’ll get on a Zoom meeting every week to catch up, go over life, and literally make everyone laugh. We cannot wait to see it.
8. He Didn’t Want to Do the Comedy
Here’s a man who travels every week of the year doing stand-up shows all over the country. Suddenly, there is this pesky pandemic that shuts down his life, his livelihood, and everything he knows and loves. People are no longer allowed to get together or go to shows, and people cannot work. It’s a horrible situation that needs to just go away, and he’s on board with that. When NBC first approached him, he didn’t want to do a show about a pandemic in the middle of a pandemic. But, he realized he needed to do something. He hates the pandemic.
9. He Makes Uncomfortable Funny
Right now, there are many of us who haven’t had much change in life other than some canceled vacations because our areas just didn’t shut down and everyone is living as they always have without any problems, but other people are not so fortunate. He’s taking the very uncomfortable situation that is the pandemic and turning the horrible and harrowing moments and the realities of it and making them funny. It’s how he excels.
10. He Believes AGT Changed His Life
He had no idea how much it would do that when he signed on, but it did. His mom was able to leave her job. He was able to get a show on television, and everyone will know his name. Not just those of us who have heard of him time and time again because he’s local to us.