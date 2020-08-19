Just a few months ago, most people probably didn’t even know Priscilla Block existed, but thanks to a hit song and social media all of that has officially changed. Block, who is a country singer based in Tennessee, released a single titled “Just About Over You” earlier this month. While she obviously hoped the song would be a success, she had no idea of knowing just how successful it would get – and how quickly it would blow up. The song went viral on TikTok almost instantly, and Priscilla Block has been on a whirlwind ride ever since. Although all of the sudden attention can be a little overwhelming, Priscilla is grateful that her hard work is paying off. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Priscilla Block.
1. “Just About Over You” Isn’t Her First Viral Moment
Even though “Just About Over You” is the first time many people were introduced to Priscilla, it actually not the first time she’s gone viral. She previously released a song called “Thick Thighs” which was aimed at body positivity. That song also became very popular on TikTok.
2. She’s Originally From North Carolina
Priscilla was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina and while the area has lots of great things to offer, it’s not the best place to start a career in country music. Six years ago, she decided to back her bags and move to Nashville to pursue her career. She’s been grinding ever since.
3. She Learned To Play The Guitar From Taylor Swift Songs
Although Taylor Swift has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, her roots have always been in country music. Priscilla is a big fan of Swift’s music and actually learned to play the guitar by practicing chords from Swift’s songs. Priscilla’s practice definitely worked and she is now a very talented guitar player.
4. “Just About Over You” Was Written From Personal Experiences
The songs that people tend to relate to the most are always those that speak to universal experiences. That’s one of the reasons that “Just About Over You” has become so popular. However, this song isn’t just about any experience, it’s about one that Priscilla has gone through herself. She told Country Now, “This is a song I’ve wanted to write for a long time. It’s real life. I’ve been through a time when I thought that I was over somebody and then you see them or their mom reaches out to you. Anything that sets you back a little bit. I think everyone can relate in some way.”
5. She Already Knows Exactly Who She Wants To Collaborate With
Not only has Priscilla spent the last six years trying to make it in the music industry, she’s also spent lots of time thinking about the people she hopes to collaborate with one day. During an interview with The Nashville Briefing, “I love Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton. Having the chance to collaborate with any of these artists would be a dream come true! ”
6. She’s Been Writing Songs Since She Was 15
While most teenagers were writing love notes, Priscilla Block was working on her song writing skills. She started writing songs at just 15 and has been working to perfect her craft ever since. It’s safe to say that she’s definitely headed in the right direction based on the success she’s been having.
7. She Is Extremely Grateful For Her Fans
The reality is that no matter how talented an artist is, they won’t have a successful career without a dedicated fan base to support them. Building this fan base isn’t an easy thing to do, but Priscilla has already managed to make it happen. Priscilla is extremely grateful for all the love her fans have given her and the work they put in to make her song go viral.
8. She Loves To Hang Out By The Water
Priscilla Block is a true country girl which means she isn’t afraid to get her hands a little dirty and she loves to spend time outdoors. When she isn’t busy working on new music, she loves to be outside hanging out by the water. Some of her favorite things to do include swimming, fishing, and boating.
9. She’s A Dog Mom
It doesn’t look like Priscilla has any biological children, but she’s still the very proud mom of an adorable pup named Bruce. If you were wondering (which I know you were), of course Bruce has his own Instagram account. In addition to having a dog of her own, she is also a strong advocate for ‘adopt don’t shop’.
10. She’s Not Just A TikTok Musician
Since most of the attention she’s gotten has come from social media, there are some people who have wondered whether or not she actually does music in real life. Although TikTok has been a tremendous help for her career, she is a professional musician outside of the internet who travels doing live shows.