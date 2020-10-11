Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Priscilla Quintana

The CW’s “Pandora,” is a show that is taking the world by storm. It’s suddenly everywhere you turn, and we can already tell you that this is the kind of series that will take the stars that are in the show and slam them into serious fame before the year is over. The people who have starring roles on this show can kiss their privacy goodbye because the fans are in love, and it’s game on from now on. Priscilla Quintana is an actress we all know and love from her other roles, but she’s about to see fame like she’s never known, and we want to know more about her before she’s so big and famous we know everything about her.

1. She’s a California Girl

She’s your typical California girl if you ignore the stereotype that says a California girl needs to be a blonde with blue eyes who likes to surf. She’s from Downey, California. She spent her life there, and we think that she had the kind of childhood you look back on and appreciate so much, even if she had her own teenage angst moments when she did not. We aren’t saying she was an angsty teen at all, but we all had our moments.

2. She’s Always Been A Servant

She grew up with a servant’s heart, and we love that about her. She, her mother, and her mother’s parents always found the time to give back, to help, and to make sure their community was running strong. Her mother spent time helping pregnant teenagers with no place to go. Her grandparents rehabilitated female drug addicts, and Priscilla watched and learned. She has a servant’s heart of her own, always looking for ways to give back, to help others, and to serve those who need her.

3. She Grew Up With Wonderful Traditions

In line with her servant’s heart, she was a girl who spent Christmas with her family volunteering at the soup kitchen. Her desire to serve others is something we find so beautiful. Giving back is something so important, and it’s something so easy that everyone can do if they only carve out the time to do so. It’s something that makes a great difference in the lives of those you are influencing, and it makes a huge difference in your own life, as well.

4. She Wanted to Do the Business Thing

She grew up around the entertainment industry, but she wanted to go into the business side of it. She wanted to go to film school and learning to make movies from the other side of things. She was going to be a business woman, and she was going to make big things happen. Well, she is and she did, but just not on the side of the camera she might have assumed she’d be on.

5. She Modeled

She was able to get a scholarship to go to film school, but she still had to get a job working as a waitress when she was putting herself through school. However, she didn’t realize things would change for her when a modeling agent would find her and ask her to model. She thought about it, and she went for it. She went to LA, modeled, and worked hard.

6. Modeling Turned to Television

Her first television roles were not acting jobs with roles. She starred in commercials, but that was working for her. Her modeling was getting her offers to star in commercials. Those commercials would make her more recognizable, and being more recognizable makes her more marketable and more likely to land other roles.

7. She’s Taken

For all of her gentlemen fans, we apologize in advance for being the bearers of this bad news. Priscilla is not a single lady. She’s dating a man by the name of Keenan Tracey. The two met on the set of a movie they did called “Polaroid,” and they have been together ever since. They’ve been together since 2017 and show no signs of slowing down in their relationship.

8. She Fosters Dogs

She’s a giving kind of woman, and she doesn’t stop giving when it comes to just people. She also likes to help animals. She loves them, so she fosters dogs that would otherwise be euthanized due to their poor health. She does this out of pocket. She pays for their medical care, she houses them, she feeds them, and she finds them homes. She’s amazing.

9. She Shares A Lot

We love her Instagram feed because she shares so much with her fans. She shares things that are going on when she’s on set, when she’s behind-the-scenes, when she’s traveling for work. She is someone who likes to show people the inside world she’s living in, and it is a very cool thing.

10. She’s Private

Wait, didn’t we just say she shares a lot? Yes, we did, but we don’t mean that she shares her every waking moment. She’s quite adept at the art of sharing enough to keep everyone feeling like they know her and get to spend more time with her, but not so much that we know everything going on in her life. She’s good at this, and we appreciate it.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


