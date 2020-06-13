When Priya Prakash Varrier winked as part of her role in the 2019 film, Oru Adaar Love, there’s no way she could have known how meaningful that moment would be come. With just a wink and a smile, Priya went viral and instantly stole the hearts of millions of Indians, making her a star before the film was even released. Prior to that, Priya was mostly unknown, and has never appeared in a major production. Now, a year later, has a massive fan base and is turning herself into a brand. There are some who doubt that Priya will be able to live up to the expectations that the viral moment have set for her, but others are confident that she will do just fine. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Priya Prakash Varrier.
1. Her Viral Wink Almost Got Her In Legal Trouble
Soon after Priya’s viral moment, she found herself facing some serious legal consequences. The the Hyderabad and Maharashtra police began legal action against Priya and the director of Oru Adaar Love on the grounds that the song used in the teaser video went against Islamic sentiments. Fortunately, the case was eventually thrown out.
2. She Temporarily Quit Instagram
Priya has over 7 million followers on Instagram, so people were very confused when she suddenly disappeared from the platform. However, the reason behind her disappearance was very simple: social media can be overwhelming and she needed a break. After returning to the platform, Priya explained her decision by saying, “Â I don’t think anything more than my mental health and my peace of mind matters to me. Even if there was no logic in what I did, to be honest, I was at peace for the past two weeks.”
3. She Loves Fashion
Since actors spend so much time in front of cameras and walking up and down read carpets, the entertainment and fashion worlds tend to have a lot of overlap. Fortunately for Priya, she love fashion and has a great sense of style. Whether for work or for play, you can always catch Priya looking like a fashionista.
4. She’s A Poet
Even though acting is one of the most popular ways to tell stories, Priya also likes to express herself in other ways. She enjoys writing poetry and has uploaded several snippets of her work to her Instagram highlights. She hasn’t provided any insight on whether or not she wants to pursue poetry any further, but her fans would likely be very supportive.
5. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Having a large social media following has turned out to be one of the best business opportunities the Internet has to offer. Brands are willing to play people hundred of thousands –sometimes even millions– of dollars just for something as simple as an Instagram post. Priya has been able to take advantage of this thanks to her large following. She is a brand ambassador for an ice cream company called Vesta.
6. She Was A Model
Priya’s work as an actress isn’t the only time she’s gotten to be a star in front of the camera. According to her mother, Priya, “had done modeling once. She did a ramp show.” The term ‘ramp show’ is another way or referring to fashion shows involving a runway.
7. She Was Scared To Leave The House After The Video Went Viral
The instant success of her ‘wink video’ meant that Priya had no time to prepare herself for all of the attention that came after. When the video was trending, she went through a phase of being afraid to leave the house because she wasn’t sure how to react to the fact that countless people now knew who she was.
8. She Wants To Be A Bollywood Star
Priya is very thankful for all of the success she’s had so far, but she has her eyes set on even bigger accomplishments in the future. She says that the thing she wants to accomplish most is to work on Bollywood films. Making it in Bollywood would definitely be a sign that Priya has truly succeeded.
9. She Originally Had Just A Small Role In Oru Adaar Love
Even though she became one of the most prominent members of the cast of Oru Adaar Love, that almost wasn’t the case. She told DNA India, “I was selected for a small part, but ended up doing a prominent role in the film. Director Omar (Lulu) sir liked the scenes in which I had acted and extended the role.”
10. She’s A Talented Singer
Priya truly has a creative spirit. She loves to express herself through multiple art forms including singing. She has a beautiful voice and often posts videos of herself singing on social media. Hopefully one day she will get the chance to put her singing skills to good use in an acting role.