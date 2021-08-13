Projekt Z Is a New Free-To-Play IP To Keep An Eye On

Projekt Z is an indie free-to-play zombie survival shooter that is in early development by 314 Arts. Gamers have noticed this game floating around social media for the past year and it has left an impression. At first glance, this game will come across as a Call of Duty zombie mode knockoff. However, this title is packed with little ideas that make it stand out from its peers. Even though details for this game are scarce, there’s enough information available to get gamers excited about it. The basic premise is that a group of WWII soldiers gets stranded on an island infested with zombies. So, these characters will need to fight their way to safety while rummaging for any resources they can find. Each character will have their own story to tell and they will come equipped with their own abilities. Each chapter will bring a unique angle to the overarching story with each character providing their own voice.
The developers on this title want to blur the line between hardcore gaming and casual. The basic move set and weapon functions are fundamentally synonymous with any other first-person shooter. This will appease casual gamers at the start. However, the hardcore aspects kick in when players start getting into the grit of it. There is no HUD in Projekt Z. Players will need to really develop situational awareness to survive in this game world. Players will need to manually check their magazines to see how many bullets they have. Plus, they will need to use a compass in real-time to find out where their next objective is. Inventory management will be a major part of surviving. Players will not only need to collect magazines, but also different bullets. There will be menus and sub-menus to sift through in order to find the proper magazine and ammunition for the right gun.
Video
The Zombie Waltz
Of course, items in the inventory can be discarded from storage and picked up later if needed. Managing inventory in Projekt Z is equally dense as in Escape From Tarkov. The weapons in this game appear to be historically accurate with aesthetic and sound. Plus, they will lock up during shootouts if they aren’t taken care of. Maintaining weapons is a very real mechanic in this title that’s akin to something like Red Dead Redemption 2. Players will need to really be on their toes and absorb the little hints that guns give before jamming. The combat appears to be beautifully gory and full of undead menaces shambling about. The guns also have a sense of weight to them. They can even be dropped if players fall from certain heights.
Loading up on ammunition is essential, but so is knowing where to aim. Any player that has played any zombie title knows that headshots are key. This is also true in Projekt Z. However, for the added strategy they can also be dismembered. Legs can be shot off to slow them down and arms can be blown away to reduce grappling. With that said, it’s also important to point out that if an ally dies during co-op, they can come back as a zombie. The player won’t be able to control themselves because the A.I. will take over. Yes, there will be allies to oversee in Projekt Z that are both human and A.I. This game will have story missions that will need to be completed to progress the game. Each mission is centered around a different character. Once the mission is completed, this character will be unlocked and can be used. Let’s not overlook the fact that this island is the epicenter of German experiments in which the very title of the game gives away. There’s a mystery to unravel and players will find contextual clues throughout the map that leaks environmental narrative.
The Dead Don’t Knock
The main goal of the story mission will be building up a base. Players will need to rummage for resources to keep morale high and inventory stocked. The base will be acting as the central HUB for the game and it will be used to upgrade and equip the unlocked characters. It will be very similar to Fallout Shelter. There will be characters that can be saved and recruited during missions which will end up at the base. They will each bring different abilities and perks that can be utilized during missions. Things like weapon modifications other gameplay enhancements will be offered. Relationships will blossom and conflicts will occur. Players will need to resolve these situations diplomatically, plus constantly delivering goods to boost morale.
As more people end up at the base, more food, water, and building supplies will be needed. Expanding the base will also be possible. The thing is that players will need to find a way to get electricity, water, and other resources to effectively build. Hence, a bigger base will also require more items to keep everyone fed and happy. During missions, the character that the player is controlling can get injured in certain ways. There are currently 15 specific parts of the body that can be damaged, which will affect the gameplay. Getting bitten on the leg will slow down the character via limping and getting clawed on the arm will throw off aiming. Little things like this add a sense of realism to Projekt Z and truly make it special.
Gnaw and Claw
Even though 314 Arts is a small development team, progress is moving along smoothly. Even though this game is prominently be based around a story, there will be multiplayer modes, too. A survival mode was recently introduced that is very much what players will expect. This game is loaded with nifty ideas and it’s oozing with potential. The core of Projekt Z is about teamwork. Players can go either solo or tag along with friends at their own discretion. Even though a lot of work has been done, a release date hasn’t been locked in yet. Hopefully, players will get their hands on an Alpha build, soon.