PS2 Games That We’d Like To See Remastered

The Playstation 2 Era is one that gamers remember fondly. It provided backward compatibility so you could migrate your entire Playstation One roster to the PS2. It took gaming to the next level and introduced graphics that were unthinkable. The Dualshock controller was first introduced with the Playstation 2 which changed the way we viewed gaming controllers. Online gaming was first introduced via Playstation 2 for free. DVD’s could be played so you could It also introduced us to timeless classics like Ratchet & Clank, Okami, and God of War. But those games have survived the test of time and been continued, remastered, or even rebooted. Unfortunately, there are some games that have yet to make an appearance in the newest generation. Those games deserve some attention and to be remastered.
Burnout Revenge
Burnout Revenge is a racing game developed by Criterion that featured arcade-style demolition races. Every car was basically a weapon and the races would involve multicar demolitions. It also featured the iconic Crash mode. This mode would allow you to participate in arcade-style crash events where points were everything. You’d launch your car from a ramp and try to wrack up as many points as possible. Although we do have Burnout Paradise which was released on PS3 and later on PS4, we want Burnout Revenge. Burnout Revenge was a lot more arcade-like and straightforward. Burnout Paradise is an open-world racing game. We wouldn’t mind Burnout Revenge returning with an open-world type map but we want to bring back the Crash mode and the attention to the races that made the game so incredible. We’d love for the return of the variety of cars that Burnout Paradise introduced as well. We want more of the crash racing that made the series so popular.
Jak 3
Jak 3 is an action-adventure platformer from Naughty Dog. It stars Jak and Daxter, an unlikely duo tasked with saving the world and discovering the true meaning of the precursors. It features a deep storyline and fantastic gameplay mechanics that Naughty Dog perfected across three games. In the game, you could use dark/light Jak abilities, different morph guns, and acquire different buggies to explore the wasteland. We want to see how the environments would look with better graphics and a better engine. A whole series remaster would be ideal and we would love to see how Jak and the characters would look. Being able to explore the Wasteland with updated mechanics and engine sounds would be incredible. Not to mention any updates that the developers could bring on.
Sly 2: Band of Thieves
Sly 2: Band of Thieves is a stealth action-adventure game from Sucker Punch. It features Sly Cooper and his gang adventuring around the world trying to steal the Clockwerk Parts by tracking down each member of the Klaww Gang. This game was addictive and just genuine fun. Being able to travel the world with your band of thieves and explore the carefully crafted areas. We would love to see a remaster of this series and be able to experience everything with updated graphics and updated gameplay mechanics. Sucker Punch is currently coming off the success of Ghost of Tsushima so they could possibly look into reviving the Sly franchise. Ratchet & Clank is currently going through a reboot of itself and it is widely successful.
Twisted Metal Black
We need more vehicle combat racing in this generation. Twisted Metal Black would be an incredible game to remaster. It features intense combat racing with a dark and mature storyline to back it. The story is set in the town of Midtown and told the perspectives of different combatants. It’s an interesting form of storytelling that allows you to understand each of the characters on a deeper level. The story revolves around a tournament held with participants from Blackfield Asylum. The tournament is being hosted by a person named Calypso who states they have the ability to make anyone’s dreams come true. Each of the contestants also features their very own vehicle that matches their personality and playstyle. A remaster accessibility to online play would vastly improve the replayability of the game. They could also add much more customizable aspects.
ATV OFFROAD FURY 2
ATV OFFROAD FURY 2 by Rainbow Studios is a quad and motorcycle racing game. It was released with mixed reviews but it holds a special place in our hearts for the incredible open-world elements. Being able to traverse the different areas with friends while exploring in quads is a simple pleasure that few games have succeeded in replicating. With a remaster, we could also see an addition of maps and vehicles. Something we would love to see.