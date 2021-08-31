Queen Of The South: Best And Worst Storylines

It’s hard to be a woman in a world where men are perceived as the best criminal masterminds. For Teresa Mendoza, always staying one step aside from the opposition has kept her alive and allowed her to maneuver in an industry dominated by men. The USA Network recently announced that Season 5 would be the show’s final season. It was only right to reflect on some of the best and worst storylines told in the Queen Of The South franchise.
Teresa And Ponte’s Friendship
To call Teresa and Ponte’s relationship a friendship would be an understatement. They are like Bonnie and Clyde except there is no romance brewing between the two. Their relationship is unique because at the very beginning of the series Ponte was sent to kill Teresa. Fortunately, when it came down to it, Ponte couldn’t take her life because he knew then she was an innocent civilian. Pote goes on to become Teresa’s protector, a job he takes very seriously. Teresa is just as protective of him and that’s why their relationship is so special. Although they had a rocky beginning, it’s quite remarkable how they were able to learn to trust each other. Ponte taught Teresa most of what she knows about the drug business and he still lets her be the boss. Ponte’s and Teresa’s relationship is one of the best storylines developed on this show.
Guero’s Return
When you look at things from an emotional standpoint Guero’s return was a great idea. At one point, Guero was the love of Teresa’s life. He gave her the world and treated her like his partner. When Teresa got caught up in Camila’s and Epifanio’s war she fought to stay alive hoping that maybe she would reunite with Guero. But Guero’s return was pointless and was one of the worst storylines. By the time they had the chance to explore the possibility of getting back together, Guero was killed and it ripped the carpet out from under all of us hopeless romantics who wanted to see them reconnect.
The Battle Between Teresa and Camila
Camila and Teresa’s strained relationship provided good content for three seasons. When Teresa escaped from Epifanio, Camila took her in and groomed her but for her own selfish reasons. Teresa and Camila did develop somewhat of a bond but they didn’t have an ounce of trust in each other. It was empowering to see two women at the head of their organizations even if they were going to war with each other.
Teresa and Tony’s Relationship
Teresa was supposed to be the mother that her best friend Brenda, unfortunately, couldn’t be due to her murder. Although Teresa loves Tony she’s unable to be what he needs which makes it one of the worst storylines in the franchise. She pawns him off to boarding school to supposedly keep him “safe”. If it wasn’t for Kelly Anne he probably would have been dead. There are just a few scenes where we get to see them interact. For the most part, Teresa has Pote or Kelly Ann deal with Tony.
James Popping In and Out Of Teresa Life
The sexual tension between Teresa and James was obvious from the moment they first met. James is a lone soldier so he doesn’t stay around for long. He always seems to reappear in Teresa’s life when she needs him the most. Sounds romantic, doesn’t it? James constantly saving Teresa when things get rough makes her seem incapable of her leadership position. More importantly, his disappearance and reappearance bouts are annoying and it seems as if the writers don’t know what to do with his character.
Ponte Letting Kelly Anne Live
Ponte allowing Kelly Anne to live despite her betrayal to both of them was a bad decision. After all, Teresa had taken her in when she was vulnerable and needed protection. It was disappointing to see that she was willing to turn on Teresa out of fear. Ponte’s inability to kill her as he was ordered to do shows his weakness and we can see why he’s not the boss. It’s kind of surprising to see how Kelly Ann waltzes back into Teresa’s good graces after a tearful apology. Under normal circumstances, everyone deserves a second chance but in this case, forgiveness could have cost them their lives.
Teresa Matures Into The Queen Pin Role
The woman Teresa was in Season 1 is a far cry from the woman she is today. She’s able to plant roots somewhere, open a successful bar and run her organization like a real business. What makes us even more proud is that she’s able to outsmart a dangerous dirty politician, a vicious drug boss, and other external forces.