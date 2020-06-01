Building a strong social media presence isn’t easy. For some people, it can take years of constant posting to start building engagement. However, 17-year-old Quinton Griggs has managed to do it in just about a year. After joining TikTok in the middle of 2019, Quinton has gained 4.5 million followers. His videos have earned nearly 150 million likes. He has become well-known for his dance videos, and he has participated in several viral dance challenges on the platform. Even though he’s already found a great deal of success, in a lot of ways he’s just getting started – and the future is looking bright. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Quinton Griggs.
1. He Has A Management Team
Social media may seem like to a game to some people, but those who have found success online know that it can be much more than that. People who position themselves right can turn their social media presence into business opportunities. To help with making the most of his success, Quinton has an agent, a manger, and a publicist.
2. He Sells Merch
Quinton may be young, but he understands how powerful it can be to have a large social media following, and he’s already thinking ahead. He is using his social media presence to help boost his entrepreneurial spirit. He currently sells branded merchandise that includes hoodies and love sleeve t-shirts.
3. He’s On YouTube
Quinton has already made his mark on TikTok, and now his fans are asking for longer content. As a result, he’s made his way over to YouTube and he’s working on building a strong following. He posted his first video five months ago and he’s already gained 116,000 subscribers.
4. He Keeps His Personal Business Off Of Social Media
If you spend a lot of time on social media, you’ve probably noticed that lots of people have a habit of sharing every detail about their personal lives. However, Quinton has decided not to take that route. Even though he posts a lot on social media, he doesn’t reveal much about his personal life.
5. He Loves Interacting With His Followers
It goes without saying that no successful person could be where they are without their supporters. Quinton fully understands this and he loves getting the chance to interact with his followers. He has even given his followers the chance to ask questions which he later answered in a YouTube video.
6. He Has A Dog
Finding out someone is a dog person definitely gets them some extra cool points. Since Quinton doesn’t share much about his personal life on social media, many of his followers may not be aware that he has a dog. Quinton has an adorable little Dachshund.
7. He Would Love To Visit Greece
Quinton is proud of his North Carolina roots, but he still wants to get out and explore the world. While he’s already done some traveling within the United States, he hopes to do some traveling abroad as well. He says that Greece is at the top of his list of places he wants to go, and he would also love to visit Paris.
8. He Loves To Play Video Games
Being a popular TikToker is a full-time job, so most of Quinton’s time is dedicated to coming up with content ideas and recording videos. However, when he isn’t busy working, he loves to spend his free time playing video games. He says that gaming is one of his favorite things to do and that he’s been playing since he was in kindergarten.
9. He’s A Track And Field Athlete
Despite his social media fame, Quinton is still a typical teenager in a lot of ways. He’s a high school student and a member of the track and field team. According to his page on Athlete.net he participated in two events during the 2019 season: 100 meter race and the long jump.
10. He Started Making TikToks While Recovering From An Injury
When Quinton decided to start making videos for TikTok, he was in a very dark place. He had recently torn his ACL and wasn’t sure what to do with himself while he recovered. One of his friends told him about TikTok and suggested that he make an account and start posting videos. Initially, he was just creating videos for fun, but not too long after making his account, one of his videos went viral.