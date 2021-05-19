10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rabiya Mateo

If you don’t know the name Rabiya Mateo, you might not be from the Philippines and you might not follow beauty pageants. She’s Miss Universe Philippines 2020, and she recently journeyed to the Miss Universe pageant to see if she could take home the title for the entire world to see. She did not make it to the top, but she did make it to the top 21, and she is proud of the journey she’s been on thus far. Here is everything you need to know about the beauty and pageant queen and who she is off the stage.
1. She’s Young
Raibya Mateo is young. She was born on November 14, 1996. She was born in a place called Balasan, Iloilo, Philippines. She grew up in the area, she went to school in the area, and that is where all of her childhood memories are from.
2. Her Parents are Separated
Growing up, she lived with her mother and father. They were involved in a domestic partnership, but it did not last. They eventually went their own ways. Her father is a man of Indian-American heritage. Her mother is Filipino.
3. She Grew Up in the Midst of Poverty
She’s said on more than one occasion that her childhood was not filled with the finer things in life. She grew up in poverty, and she worked hard to make sure that she did not continue to live in poverty for the rest of her life. She wanted to make a difference, she wanted to educate others, and she wanted to change the world. She is doing it, too.
4. She Went to College
When she was finished with her education, she wanted to go further. She ended up going to college and graduating cum laude. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy. Her diploma comes from the Iloilo Doctors’ College.
5. She Surrounds Herself with Uplifting People
She’s learned throughout her career as a pageant queen that there will always be those who dislike her, who aren’t happy with her, and who are not glad to see her take the crown home. However, she also knows that they only way to overcome that kind of darkness is to simply focus on things that are bright and happy. She chooses to surround herself with those who are good to her, those who uplift her, and those who are on her side.
6. She Was Shocked to Win Miss Universe Philippines
She didn’t think she would take home that title in 2020. She thought someone else would because she constantly saw that there were other people who were being called out as the winners by the media and the bloggers. Fans had their favorites, and she didn’t realize it was her.
7. She Has No Relationship With Her Father
The last time she saw her father, she was five years of age. They have not had any connection since that point. We imagine it has to do with the end of his relationship with her mother, and that might be why he is not in the picture. However, she hopes to reconnect with him at some point. She hopes he is proud of her, and she does feel strongly that he will one day reconnect.
8. She Says Invest in Yourself
If she could tell young aspiring beauty queens anything, she tells them to invest in themselves. She wants young women to experience life, to focus on their own lives, to do the best they can, and to make sure they are their own number one priority. She wants them to learn to be relatable and influential and to know themselves well.
9. She Feels Nothing is Impossible
Rabiya Mateo feels that nothing in life is impossible if you want it enough with your heart and your soul. If you truly love it and want to have it in your life, you will have it in your life. That’s because you will work nonstop until you do have it, and nothing will hold you back. It’s all a part of who she is and what she does with her own life. It’s also excellent advice for others.
10. She is A Role Model
If she is anything, she is self-aware and she is powerful. She might not realize just how much at this point, but she knows that she is someone who is a role model – and she does work hard to ensure that she is a good one for those around her and in her life.