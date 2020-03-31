10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rachael O’Brien

Rachael O’Brien is an American actress who is best known for her stand up comedy routines, but she has also appeared in television and film projects. For fans of the self-deprecating funny lady, we took a look at her career history along with information about her personal history and learned a lot about her. We found 10 interesting facts to share with you that may be things you didn’t already know.
1. Her main career is in stand up
If you don’t really know a lot about Rachael O’Brien, don’t feel bad. Although she is a celebrity personality, the majority of her work has been working in clubs around the Los Angeles area, and those who are the most familiar with her are patrons of these clubs. If you have been privileged to catch a live act, she is brilliantly funny and she has a huge collection of fans who enjoy her sets. She performs at a variety of clubs including The Ice House, The Comedy Store, Improv, and several others. She doesn’t have any problem booking shows because she packs them in the house.
2. She takes her humor on the road and to the skies
O’Brien shares her talent to help brighten the lives of our troops who are stationed overseas. We learned that so far, she has made two overseas tours in her efforts to spread the joy to others. Her travels have taken her to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, and Kosovo. While getting to see a lot of different places, she also brought entertainment to the brave soldiers who must be away from home serving their country.
3. Rachael has performed with big names
O’Brien has reached a good place in her career as a stand-up comedian. She has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the business. Some of the other comedians she has performed with include Dane Cook, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, Ron White, and Bill Burr. These are just a few popular faces in the business that she rubs shoulders with.
4. She is also an actress
Rachael started her career in Hollywood in 2009. She appeared in a small part as a Frisbee Girl in the video short “Dragon Slayerz.” It was a few years before she landed her second role in the television series “Discount Fitness.” She was cast in the role of Tina for an episode in 2015. The following year she appeared in the video short “The Chauffeur” as Emily, and in 2017, as a Drunk Wi-fi Girl in the TV mini-series “Brake Time.
5. Rachael appeared as herself in two projects
O’Brien made a guest appearance as herself in the television movie “Drunk Sports” in 2014. Of course, as herself, she appeared in the role of a comedian for the movie project. The following year she appeared in the reality television series “Vanderpump Rules” and found a home there with a recurring role from 2015 to current. Her most recent appearance in the series was in the 2020 episode “All Daugs Go to Heaven.”
6. She has her own website for fans
If you want to know more about Rachael O’Brien, she has set up a website that is filled with all of her favorite things for 2019. She has included links to her most highly recommended sites for style, beauty, travel, tech, and even boy tips from Zack Wickham. She also offers information for foodies. This gives everyone an idea of what Rachael enjoys the most in life. This is a work that is still in progress but she has a link to her Instagram page where you can find some really cool photos of her.
7. She’s into reading books and watching podcasts
Rachael shares her favorite books that she enjoyed reading in 2019. She also listened to a variety of podcasts. These are just two more things that she listed as her favorite things to do. She is still in the process of getting the links uploaded to the page, but she is active in both activities. We imagine that she is doing a lot more of this with the current travel and social distancing restrictions in place.
8. You can listen to her most recent podcast
Rachael is doing her part to try to help keep her fans entertained. The most recent episode that she has released on her podcast is titled. “Be Here for Awhile.” If you’re getting tired of staying home and you could use a few laughs, this may be just the ticket to help you to see the tiniest bit of humor that is fused into the situation. Although there is little that is funny about a pandemic, Rachael has a unique perspective on the situation that you might find humorous. You can listen to it whenever you want and it is available on iOS, Android and Web Player.
9. Rachael is good at turning negatives into positives
O’Brien likes to conduct interviews with fellow comedians and in particular, she enjoys hearing about the struggles that they have encountered. She has the amazing ability to learn about the tough times that others have and show true and heartfelt compassion, then turns a dark moment into one that is laughable. She can lighten up a heavy situation if nothing else, for a few brief moments. There is healing in laughter and perhaps we all need a good dose of it right now.
10. You can follow her on Instagram
Rachel has set up a great page on Instagram and many of her fans have already discovered the site. She has about 42.4k followers but this comes as no surprise. There are 1,445 posts on the page so if you’re interested in learning more about her or seeing some great photos, this is a great resource. There is also a link to her humorous podcasts.