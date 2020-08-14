At just 3o-years-old, Rachel Brosnahan is already having a career that most people can only dream of. Since making her on screen debut just over 10 years ago, Rachel has had several very impressive roles in shows like House of Cards and The Blacklist. She is best-known for her role as Miriam Maisel in the hit series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has won nearly a dozen awards for her role as Miriam Maisel including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Not only are Rachel’s acting skills impeccable, but her comedic timing never misses. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rachel Brosnahan.
1. She Studied At NYU
Once Rachel made up her mind that acting was what she wanted to do, she knew she had to be serious about her craft. She attended New York University and studied at the legendary Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Rachel’s natural talent mixed with her education has proven to be an unstoppable combination.
2. Kate Spade Was Her Aunt
Kate has always been a family oriented person, so the sudden passing of her aunt, Kate Spade, was extremely devastating. The world knew Kate Spade as a talented designer and fashion icon, but to Rachel, Kate was her aunt. Rachel said, “We miss her very very much and it’s been a tough year…”
3. She Was Really Sick When She Auditioned For Mrs. Maisel
Starring on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a life changing opportunity for Rachel, but it’s one that she almost missed. Rachel was extremely sick during the audition process. In fact, she said she was the sickest she’d ever been. Despite not feeling her best, she still managed to wow the casting team and land the role.
4. She Was Only Supposed To Be In 2 Episodes Of House Of Cards
House of Cards was one of the first roles that introduced Rachel to a large audience. Initially, though, it was actually meant to be a very minor role. Apparently, she was only supposed to be in two episodes in the show playing a character that didn’t even have a name. However, she did such a good job that the creators of the show wrote in a new role just for her.
5. She Loves Going To Comedy Shows
Being cast on Mrs. Maisel has boosted Rachel’s confidence in terms of her comedy skills. She would love to perform a stand-up routine some day although she admits she probably never will. Still, she loves supporting comedians and enjoys attending comedy shows whenever she can.
6. She Didn’t Like Living In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is the place that many people in the entertainment industry aspire to be. Like many others, Rachel decided to move there at the beginning of career. However, living in L.A. for just 8 months, Rachel realized that it simply wasn’t for her and she returned to New York.
7. She’s Done Theater Work
TV roles have proven to be very lucrative for Rachel, but theater will always have a special place in her heart. She has done a good amount of theater work over her career. Most notably, she played Desdemona in a 2017 production of the classic Shakespearian place, Othello.
8. Her Parents Were Skeptical About Her Acting Dreams
All parents want their children to grow up and be able to take care of themselves. For that reason, parents tend to gravitate towards wanting their kids to have traditional jobs. After there is a certain sense of stability that most people feel when working a 9 to 5. However, Rachel knew that wasn’t what she wanted for herself. When she first shared that she wanted to work towards becoming a professional actress, her parents were a little nervous. Since seeing how hard Rachel has worked to be successful, her parents have had a change of heart.
9. She Was In An Episode Of Gossip Girl
Early in her career while still studying at NYU, Rachel began landing minor roles in TV shows. In 2010, she was cast in an episode of Gossip Girl where she played a very minor role. Although the opportunity wasn’t a major role, it was one of the stepping stones that helped Rachel get where she is today.
10. Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Inspired Her To Get Into Acting
Anyone who grew up in the late 90s/early 2000s remembers how good Disney Channel movies used to be. In an interview with Zimbio, Rachel revealed that the movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is what made her want to get into acting. She said, “That movie was so different and about exploring another world — I wanted to do that and play people who were so far from anything I could imagine.”