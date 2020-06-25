Like many other creatives, Rachel Metz always dreamed of sharing her thoughts and ideas with the world, but for a long time she was too scared to put herself out there. However, when she finally decided to make the jump, she realized that she couldn’t have made a better choice. Now a well established YouTuber, Rachel is known for her DIY videos. She has nearly 500,000 subscribers who check in faithfully to see her latest uploads. There’s no project too big or too small for Rachel, and she loves putting her skills to the test. If you want to learn how to tackle a DIY project, Rachel Metz can definitely teach you how to get the job done. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rachel Metz.
1. She Loves The Freedom Of Creating Videos
Creating DIY content is literally Rachel’s dream job. So needless to say there are lots of things that she likes about it. However, there is one thing she likes the most. She says, “My favorite thing about creating videos would be the amount of freedom that you have to bring your vision to life any way that you choose. For example: how you shoot it, with what lens, how you edit it and what type of music you throw in the background. I imagine it’s how painters feel when they have a blank canvas and that’s a pretty incredible feeling.”
2. Her Fans Really Help Keep Her Going
Even though she loves what she does, Rachel still has bad days like anybody else. When she needs a quick pick-me-up, she often leans on her fans. On days when she’s feeling a little low, it’s the kind messages and comments from her fans that help make her feel better.
3. She Used To Work In Catering
Rachel’s journey into the DIY world wasn’t exactly and easy one. Before making the leap to starting her own YouTube channel, Rachel worked in the catering industry for three years. She owned a business called Tickle Me Sweet which focused on creating custom dessert items for events.
4. She’s Single
For the last several years, Rachel has been in a relationship with professional skateboarder, Paul Rodriguez. However, she has recently revealed that they’ve decided to go their separate ways. Rachel didn’t get into the details behind the couple’s split, and it looks like she’s still working through her feelings.
5. She Gets A Lot Of Inspiration From Instagram
As A DIYer, inspiration is very important to what Rachel does. Unfortunately, inspiration isn’t always easy to come by. Rachel often turns to Instagram to help herself come up with new ideas. She says, “my main source of inspiration comes from those late night 2 a.m. “black — hole” scenarios on Instagram.”
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Share Her Mistakes
Lots of social media influencers feel this constant pressure to produce perfect content. Rachel takes a different approach though. She loves being a resource to help people learn more about completing DIY projects and she isn’t afraid to share when things don’t go as planned.
7. She Blogs For Home Depot
Rachel has gotten the opportunity to work with lots of bir brands over the years. Just a few years ago, the chance to work with Home Depot was nothing more than an item on her wish list, and now it’s her reality. She has written several posts for the Home Depot blog.
8. She Studied Marketing In College
Social media isn’t the only thing Rachel takes seriously. She is also a believer in the importance of education. When she was a student, doing well was at the top of her priority list. Rachel attended Moorpark College in California from 2008 to 2011 where she studied business, marketing, and communications.
9. She Likes To Stay Positive
When you work in a field like Rachel’s, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and discouraged. Rachel doesn’t let that get her down though. She says, “I feel like a lot of people look at discouragement as a form of failure. If you feel discouraged with what you are doing, it can stop you from working so hard. For me, it’s only a failure if you don’t learn from discouragement. When I feel discouraged, it’s mainly because I think I did something wrong. Instead of sulking and crying about it, I instantly think, “What could you do different? More of ? What did you do well ? What worked ?” I then write my reflections down and go after it.”
10. She’s Careful About The Brands She Works With
Working with brands is one of the key components of being an influencer. But at the same time, the influencer must also see themselves as a brand as well. For that reason, Rachel is selective about the companies she chooses to work with. She doesn’t want to take every opportunity that comes her way just for the sake of money. She’d rather be strategic and only do things that will make sense in the long run.