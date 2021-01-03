If you’re a fan of The Price is Right, Rachel Reynolds’ face is probably very familiar to you. Rachel has been a model on the show for nearly two decades, and she there are countless people who look forward to seeing her during each episode. Throughout her time on the show, she’s gotten to have lots of cool experiences and she’s given away more cool prizes than she can count. While being on The Price is Right is what Rachel is best-known for, it certainly isn’t the only thing she’s accomplished. She’s also a successful swim suit model and she’s worked with several major brands. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rachel Reynolds.
1. She Is A Louisiana Native
Growing up, Rachel never could’ve imagined that she would eventually become part of one of the most popular game shows on TV. She was born and raised in a small town in Louisiana called Mandeville which has a population of just over 12,000 people. These days she is calling the Los Angeles area home, but Louisiana will always have a special place in her heart.
2. She Is An Actress
Being a model on The Price is Right isn’t the only time Rachel has been in front of the camera. She’s also done some acting over the years. Rachel currently has eight acting credits. Most notably, she was in two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. Her last acting role was in 2016 and there’s no information on whether or not she plans to do any more acting work.
3. She Was A College Athlete
Sports have always been a big part of Rachel’s life. After high school, she went on to attend Louisiana State University where she was a member on the track & field team. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations. Although her days as a competitive athlete are over, Rachel still likes to stay active.
4. She Got Into Modeling By Chance
Rachel didn’t grow up wanting to become a model, but sometimes life has other plans and that’s exactly what happened. During an interview with Zele Magazine, Rachel shared that she was introduced into modeling after a commercial inspired her to go to a local casting call.
5. She Is The Only Price Is Right Model Left From The Bob Barker Days
After 17 years of being on The Price is Right, Rachel is currently the longest running model on the show. She is also the only model on the show who was there when Bob Barker was the host. The good news is that she doesn’t have any plans to go anywhere any time soon.
6. She Is A Wife And Mother
Rachel’s career isn’t the only place where she can say she’s living the dream. She also has a great family life. She has been happily married to David Dellucci since 2010. The couple has one child together. When Rachel isn’t busy with work, you can bet she’s spending time with her family.
7. She Enjoys Traveling
Being a model has given Rachel lots of great opportunities, but one of the best opportunities has been the chance to travel all over the world. She loves visiting new places and she’s certainly gotten to see a lot of them. Some of the countries she’s been to include France, Kenya, and Turks and Caicos.
8. She Would Love To Be On The Amazing Race
Being on The Price is Right has been a once in a lifetime opportunity for Rachel and she’s extremely grateful for it. Still, there’s one other show she would love to get the chance to be on. While talking to Zele Magazine, she shared that she’s a big fan of The Amazing Race and thinks it would be cool to go on a race around the world. Since The Price is Right and The Amazing Race both come on CBS, Rachel might be able to work something out.
9. She Is Passionate About Helping Others
Rachel is passionate about using her platform to give back to the community. She and her husband have collaborated with several charitable organizations and raised money for various causes and events. Rachel is especially passionate about causes that support service men and women and children in need.
10. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Some people may see Rachel’s pretty face and assume she’s the type of person who is afraid to break a sweat or get her hands dirty. That couldn’t be any further from the truth, however. Rachel loves being out in nature. Some of her favorite outdoor activities include swimming, hiking, and fishing.