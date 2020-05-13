Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Wattley AKA Jade

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that 6ix9ine  is one of the most talked about rappers in the industry at the moment. After facing serious legal charges, 6ix9ine agreed to testify against several gang affiliates in exchange for a lighter sentence. Although he has been labeled a snitch, his girlfriend Jade (real name, Rachel Wattley) has continued to stick by him. Jade held 6ix9ine down while he served more than a year in prison, and she’s been by his side since his release.  Keep reading for 10 things you know about Rachel Wattley AKA Jade.

1. She’s A Mother

Jade is a very proud mother who enjoys spending as much time with her daughter as possible. She takes her role as a mom very seriously. Jade hasn’t released much information about her daughter, but we do know that 6ix9ine isn’t the father of the child.

2. She Got In A Fight With Cardi B

Jade initially started gaining internet fame in 2018 when Cardi B accused Jade of having an affair with Offset. The accusation lead to an altercation between Jade, her sister Baddie Gi, and Cardi. Jade has always denied having an affair with Offset.

3. She Was In A Nicki Minaj Video

Being in a music videos used to be a great opportunity for people –especially women– to break into the music industry. Although times have changed a bit, appearing in the music video for a hit song still carries a lot of weight. In 2018, Jade and her sister appeared in the video for Nicki Minaj’s song “Good Form”. Many people saw Nicki’s choice to hire the sisters as a subliminal shot at Cardi B.

4. She’s An Aspiring Rapper

Jade has a lot of things going for her and she’s very talented in several different areas. She is an aspiring actor and one of the things that she wants to do is release her on music. There’s no concrete details on whether or not she has actually written and recorded some original music, but she may decide to put out a project in the future.

5. She Met 6ix9ine Just A Few Weeks Before His Legal Troubles

6ix9ine and Jade’s relationship has been complicated from the start. The two met just a few weeks before he was indicted on criminal charges. While such a dramatic event would have broken most couples up, it seems to make their bond even stronger.

6. She’s 6ix9ine’s Biggest Supporter

Even though Jade and 6ix9ine were just getting to know each other when he was sent away to serve his sentence, they remained together throughout his prison stint. While he was behind bars, Jade continued to show support for her man. She made it clear that she felt he bad been treated unfairly by the justice system. 6ix9ine definitely isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Jade really seems to love him in spit of it all.

7. She Has Tattoos In 6ix9ine’s Honor

In a lot of people’s eyes, getting a tattoo in honor of someone is one of the most intimate things a person can do. Jade got not just one, but two tattoos to show her love for her man. While 6ix9ine was in jail, Jade got a tattoo of his face on the front of her left shoulder. She also has the number ’69’ tattooed on the front of her right shoulder.

8. She Has A Twin Sister

Having a sister is one thing, but having a twin sister is something completely different. It’s often said that twins have very opposite personalities as a way to balance each other out, but Jade and Baddie Gi seem to have a lot in common. The sisters are both hardworking and they’re not afraid to stick up for the people they believe in.

9. She’s A Bartender

Before becoming a social media celebrity, Jade was working and supporting herself and her daughter. She and her sister were well-known for their work as bartenders in strip clubs. Now that she’s become somewhat famous in her own right, it appears that her bartending days are behind her.

10. She’s An Entrepreneur

Jade is the true definition of a boss. She’s all about her money and she is a true entrepreneur. Jade and her sister own a business called The B3AUTY BOX which sells wigs and bundles. The company’s Instagram account has over 12,000 followers.


