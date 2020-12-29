10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Zoe

What’s amazing about Rachel Zoe is that she’s been on television, she’s been in the press, she’s been famous for many years, and yet few people know much about her. She’s always been one of the most fabulous designers in the country, yet she’s someone who keeps her life as private as possible despite the fact that she actually filmed reality television. She’s a master in so many aspects of her life, and keeping people at a distance and keeping her private moments to herself are just a few of the things she’s mastered over the years. She’s currently in the press because she experienced something more terrifying than any parent should ever have to go through, and we thought we’d get to know her.
1. Her Son is in the Hospital
It is every single parent’s nightmare that their baby is injured, and that is precisely what Rachel Zoe and her husband are going through right now. Their 9-year-old son recently fell nearly 40 feet off of a ski lift, and he’s currently in the hospital. Her son is going to be all right. He is sore, and he is hurting, but little Sky is going to be all right, thank goodness. We are sending all the prayers and well wishes to this little darling and his family right now.
2. She and Her Husband Blame the Operator
In a statement, Rachel Zoe and her husband blame the operator of the ski lift for the accident. “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on from the start and [husband Rodger Berman] screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle and the ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or what could have happened,” was the statement she made.
3. She’s in Her 50s
If there is one thing that continues to shock the world about Rachel Zoe, it’s her age. She looks amazing, and her fans are continuously shocked she’s in her 50s. She was born on September 1, 1968 in New York. She’s a true New Yorker, and she shows that in everything she does in her life.
4. She Dropped her Last Name
She was not always Rachel Zoe. She’s always been Rachel, but her given last name is actually Rosenzweig. Her middle name is Zoe. She decided to become a fashion designer and stop using her last name. She felt her given last name was “too Jewish,” and that it didn’t sound fashion designer enough. We do think that the simplicity of Rachel Zoe works well to her advantage.
5. She Didn’t Go to School for Design
Rachel Zoe is a college graduate, but she did not study fashion or design when she was in college. Rather, she studied psychology and sociology. She graduated with her degree from George Washington University, which is also where she met her husband. They’ve been together a very long time, and it was after graduation she made the decision to head to New York City and try her hand at design.
6. She Began as An Editor
When she came to New York, she didn’t have any formal fashion training. She didn’t have any journalism training, either. She was a college grad with a degree in sociology and psychology, and she got a job as an editor. She worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood during her time as a stylist following her editing gig. It helped her grow into the designer she is today.
7. She’s Been with Her Husband Forever
They met back in 1991 in college. He’s an investment banker, and they both have a lot going on in their lives. They wed seven years later in 1998. They had their first son, Sky, in March 2011. Their second son was born in December 2013.
8. She’s Doing Well
For someone with no formal fashion training and no idea how she was going to get into the fashion world so many years ago, she’s doing just fine. Rachel Zoe has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2020. It’s probably safe to say her career has gone well, she’s done what she thought she might do, and she’s not in a bad place at all financially.
9. She’s a Homebody
Aren’t we all, though? Going out, traveling, having fun, and being social is so much fun, but at the end of the day, most of us just want to be in our own homes, doing our own thing, with our own families. It’s a true testament that home really is where the heart is, and it seems Rachel Zoe and her family know this, too. It’s a sign of a happy home, in our opinion.
10. She Loves to Cook
Well, she loves to bake. She loves to spend time in the kitchen with her kids making special treats, and it’s really something she enjoys. It’s so cathartic to spend that kind of time in the kitchen, and it’s so important to spend that time making memories with your kids, too.