10 Things You Didn’t Know about Raditya Dika

Raditya Dika is exceptionally famous in Indonesia, but his fame extends far beyond his own country. Well-known for his work as an actor, an author, a director, and even a social media influencer, he’s managed to amass fans in record numbers, and those who follow along on his journey adore him. He’s funny, he’s got a great personality, and he’s creative beyond belief. If you’re unfamiliar with him and the life he’s led thus far, it’s time to get to know one of Indonesia’s favorite celebrities. You won’t regret it.

1. He is an 80s Kid

Raditya Dika was born in the best decade. He was born on December 28, 1984. He will celebrate his 37th birthday in 2021. He was among the last of the generations that grew up without modern technology dictating every manner of life. He didn’t have social media as a child, which means he absolutely did not know he’d be famous for these things as an adult.

2. He is the Oldest Child in a Large Family

Dika is the eldest of five children. His parents welcomed him first, and then they went on to welcome four more kids. he has one younger brother and three younger sisters. If we had to guess, we’d imagine his childhood was filled with organized chaos and a lot of fun. Having that many siblings to play with all the time leaves a lot of room for imagination and other fun activities.

3. He is a College Graduate

Growing up, he knew he wanted to go to college. He enrolled in courses at Adelaide University. While he was in college, he studied politics. His career did not take him in that specific direction, but we imagine he is where he is meant to be regardless of what his college degree has to say about it.

4. He is Married

One thing he might be good at doing is keeping his family relatively private. We know he is married, and we know he and his wife have two kids. However, he does a remarkable job keeping their private lives private and not sharing too much of anything with the world. He and his wife wed in 2018, and their kid’s names are Alinea Ava and Aksara Asa. He features them often on his social media accounts, but their private life remains private.

5. He’s Popular Online

Dika is highly famous online. His YouTube account has approximately 10 million subscribers, his Instagram account has almost 18 million followers, and his other channels do equally well. Most people follow along because of his creativity. Others because they enjoy his books, and even more because he is just so funny.

6. He is a Proud Father

Based on the number of times he shares photos of his kids on his own social media accounts, it’s easy to assume he’s a proud father. His kids are adorable, and he should be proud to have had a hand in creating such sweet lives. He and his wife are doting parents, and it is made clear by their appearances on his social media accounts.

7. He is From Indonesia

He is most famous in Indonesia, and he is also from there. He was born and raised in Jakarta, and he spent his life with his siblings, his family, and his friends making memories and planning his future. His childhood – and likely growing up with so many siblings – help him develop his quick wit and keen sense of humor, both of which he uses regularly today in his successful career.

8. He is Doing Well

He might be online most days, but that doesn’t mean he is wasting his time. Dika has, as of 2021, accumulated an estimated net worth of approximately $2.2 million. Much of his net worth is credited to his books, to his work online, and so much more. He’s done well for himself, and it shows.

9. He is Educating His Children Well

Raditya Dika is a man who is doing well by his children. He is not spoiling them and teaching them not to value the important things in life. Rather, he is doing his job to show them that there are things more important than just getting gifts on your birthday and having more toys than anyone else. He gifts his children stocks on their birthdays – even though they are still too young to understand what it means. He knows that stocks are a great option because they allow his kids to learn the value of investments and making solid money decisions as they grow. He is investing into their futures.

10. He Puts his Family First

At the end of the day, his job is important to him. However, Dika puts his family first – always. They are his main priority, his main focus, and he loves them.

