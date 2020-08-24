Rainey Qualley has been in the industry for less than a decade, but she’s been around it for her entire life. As the daughter of Andie MacDowell, Rainey has, in a sense, had a lifelong backstage pass to Hollywood. While her mother’s work is definitely something to be proud of, Rainey has worked hard to establish her own identity. Since making her on screen debut in 2012, Rainey has gotten almost a dozen other roles. Most recently, she was cast in the new series, Love in the Time of Corona. This opportunity is unique because the show was actually filmed in each actor’s house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rainey Qualley.
1. She’s A Musician
Rainey’s acting career is slowly picking up traction, but her music is what has gotten her the most attention over the years. She performs under the name Rainfords and in 2015 she got the opportunity to open up for music legend, Willie Nelson. She released her debut EP, Emotional Support Animal, in 2018.
2. She Started Dancing At 2
Although she was a shy kid, the arts have always interested Rainey and she’s always loved to express herself through performing. She started dancing when she was just 2-years-old. Although she never considered dance as something she wanted to do for a career, she quickly realized how much she loved music.
3. She Was Miss Golden Globe
In 2012, Rainey was named Miss Golden Globe. The honor, which is given each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, goes to a daughter (and sometimes a son) of a celebrity. Many former Miss Golden Globes have gone on to have very successful acting careers that often include a Golden Globe for their work. Some well-known Miss Golden Globe winners include Melanie Griffith, Rumer Willis, and Laura Dern.
4. She Grew Up Away From The Spotlight
Even though Rainey has a famous mother, she spent a good portion of her early life away from commotion of the entertainment industry. She was raised in both Montana and North Carolina and she is very grateful for her upbringing. She said, “Spending my early years in Montana was very idyllic. I remember playing outside catching salamanders in the streams and riding horses and building forts in the forest. We moved when I was 9, and I am thankful for my southern roots having grown up primarily in North Carolina.” Despite her appreciation for the way she was raised, she also says always looked forward to moving away from home.
5. She Loves Cats
Some people are terrified at the idea of being dubbed a cat lady, but Rainey doesn’t seem to concerned. She is a cat person and proud of it. Rainey has an adorable pet cat that she looks forward to coming home to every day. She hasn’t made an Instagram account for her cat, but she does post photos of him often.
6. She Enjoys Traveling
Rainey has always been the kind of person who enjoys getting out and seeing the world. She has done a lot of traveling throughout had life and she’s been able to visit some very cool places. Some of the countries she’s been to include France, Australia, and Panama.
7. She Has A Very Close Relationship With Her Sister
Rainey is fortunate that she’s always had the support of her family. Her mom is one of her biggest inspirations and Rainey has an especially close relationship with her sister, Sarah. She told Brief Take, “My sister is my best friend in the whole world and she’s the most inspiring, amazing person that I know. She’s so smart, giving, and I know it sounds silly to have your little sister be your role model, but she is. She’s my answer to everything.”
8. She’s Interested In Spirituality
She may not consider herself to be a religious person, but spirituality is something that definitely interests Rainey. During her interview with Brief Take she shared that she considers herself to be agnostic, but that she is also open to learning about different beliefs and ideas.
9. She Never Wears Real Fur
Rainey loves fashion and enjoys putting together outfits that allow her to express her personality. While she is open to all sorts of different clothing items and styles, real fur is something you’ll never catch her wearing. As someone who loves animals, it makes sense that she would be against the idea of clothing made out of fur.
10. She Hated College
College isn’t for everyone, and that’s something Rainey knows from experience. She went to college for two years and told Autre that she “hated it”. After dropping out, she moved to New York City to live with a friend while she figured out what her next move was going to be.