10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rakul Preet Singh

Over the past decade, Rakul Preet Singh has become one of the most popular and acclaimed actresses in Bollywood. With a list of films a mile long already under her belt (including the massive hits Rough (2014), Loukyam (2014), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Spyder (2017) and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017)), she can next be seen in the upcoming action thriller, Attack. Find out more with these ten fast facts.
1. She started her career as a model
Before she decided on a career in acting, Singh was a model. As well as appearing in various commercials, she made big waves on the pageantry scene, earning fifth place in Femina Miss India 2011 and winning 5 sub-titles in total, including People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes.
2. She became an actress to earn ‘pocket money’
After starting life as a model, Singh made the transition into acting with her debut in Gilli (2009), a remake of Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony. Although she’d always dreamt of becoming an actress, she’d never seen it as a real possibility, and had only signed up to the film as a way of earning “a little extra pocket money”. The film earned her huge acclaim, but as she was still in the middle of her studies at Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, it would be another 2 years before she returned to our screens in 2011s Keratam.
3. She’s an entrepreneur
In 2016, Singh made the move into business when she opened a franchise of the F45 gym chain (which just so happens to be owned by her brother) in Gachibowli. “Pradeep, who owns F45, was talking about how they were looking to expand. Since fitness has always been an interest I planned to go ahead with the franchise,” she explained to Deccan Chronicle of the move. “The general idea people have of a gym is the one with a treadmill and an elliptical, but this is very different, it has ropes and trawlers.”
4. She’s doing her bit for girl power
Having made a success of her own life, Singh is eager to help other women and girls do the same. The actress currently serves as an ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program, an initiative that aims to increase awareness and improve welfare services for girls across India. Speaking about her appointment, Singh told Times of India “I am honored. This is a cause I have always stood for, have always believed. I have always been an independent girl. I myself have been educating my staff’s daughters for the last two years. We need to go beyond the idea of a girl and a boy. Its high time that we stop discriminating between the two and provide our children with equal opportunities, education and health care. Girls are no less than boys, they have brain power, grit, and determination. Let’s make India a better place to live in.”
5. She’s a fitness fanatic
Since lockdown started, Singh has been keeping her fans entertained by posting details of her relentless fitness routine to Instagram. “I work out every day, “she’s explained of her hardcore approach to health. “My friends say that I became an actress by chance, I should have become a gym trainer. I am the most grumpiest and irritable person if I don’t work out for two days. You cannot have a conversation with me.”
6. She’s an award winner
Ever since she made her film debut in 2009, Singh has been picking up honors and accolades left, right, and center. So far, her award wins include 2 Zee Telugu Apsara Awards, 1 Sakshi Excellence Award, 1 Zee Golden Award, 1 Radio City Cine Award, 1 South Indian Fashion Award, 1 South Indian International Movie Award, 1 Zee Telugu Apsara Award, 1 Zee Cinemalu Award, and 1 CineMAA Award.
7. Her mom’s her inspiration
If there’s one person in Singh’s life that can take credit for where she is today, it’s her mother. It was her mom that urged her to try out for Femina Miss India, and her mom who encouraged her to pursue her acting dreams. “My mom has sacrificed a lot for us,” Singh confirmed to Pink Villa (pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-rakul-preet-singh-wearing-bikini-my-parents-were-more-comfortable-idea-i-was-530579). “She used to teach in the same school that Aman and I would study in, each time we relocated because of my dad’s transfers. She left her job to give both of us time.”
8. She’s a multi-millionaire
Over the last decade, Singh has grown into one of the most popular and acclaimed actresses in India, a fact that’s more than evidenced by her colossal net worth. According to the latest estimates from Republic World, the star is currently worth the envy-inducing amount of 37 cr/ $5 million USD.
9. She’s not afraid to hit back at trolls
When Singh was recently pictured clutching some bottles while out shopping, a couple of keyboard warriors put 2 and 2 together and came up with 5. “What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alchohol?,” read a tweet by @KRKBoxOffice. Not one to take things lying down, Singh hit back with a scathing “Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol.” So, word to the wise, don’t accuse an Indian film star of breaking lockdown to stock up on alcohol… not unless you want to be put firmly in your place, in any case. And if you are going to, maybe learn how to spell ‘alcohol’ first.
10. Her mom is trying to marry her off
She may only be 29 years old, but Singh’s single status is clearly causing her parents plenty of lost sleep. As Filmfare reports, her mom has become so exasperated at her daughter’s continued failure to find a husband, she’s decided to take matters into her own hands. “I have been telling her to find a boy for some time now. But she doesn’t listen to me. So now, we will only find it for her,” she lamented. Although she’s not exactly confident Singh will approve of her choice. “Whoever we get for her, she rejects,” she added. “She wants someone who’d be better than her. If she’s 20, I’m okay with someone, who’s 18. But she wants someone who’s 21.”