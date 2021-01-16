Since making his on screen debut in 2006, Ralph Amoussou has worked his way up in the entertainment. Along the way, he has become widely respected by people all over the world. With nearly 40 on screen credits to his name, Ralph has made the most of every opportunity that has come his way. His serious yet calming on screen presence has made him a great fit for all sorts of roles. He is best-known for playing Seby in the TV series Marianne and Samuel Becker in Missions. He also has a short film project in the works that is set to be released some time in 2021. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ralph Amoussou.
1. He Is From Paris
Ralph was born in Paris, but he had a very interesting upbringing that included him living in other countries. During an interview with Artiste Revelation Ralph said, “I was born in France but I grew up in Nigeria and Benin until 12 years old.” Ralph has also spent some time living in the United States.
2. He Started Acting When He Was A Teenager
From an early age it was clear that not only was Ralph interested in acting, but he was good at it, too. He got his first big acting opportunity when he was just 15-years-old and once he got his foot in the door he never looked back. Ralph eventually relocated to the United States where he trained at Susan Batson Studios in New York.
3. He Loves To Stay Active
When you have a busy schedule, it’s not always easy to find the motivation to go to the gym. Ralph, however, has made it a point to incorporate exercise into his regular routine. Not only does working out keep his body looking good for his roles, but it is also a great way for him to release stress.
4. He Is Signed To A Management Agency
There are lots of actors who believe in trying to do everything on their own. That method may work for some people, but working with a management agency can really help make everything easier. Ralph is currently signed to Agence Time Art in France and United Agents in the UK.
5. He Is A Private Person
Most actors who have been in the industry for as long as Ralph has have gotten comfortable with sharing their lives in front of the cameras. Although being on camera is a big part of Ralph’s job, when he isn’t working he prefers to keep his personal life to himself.
6. He Loves Listening To Music
Acting and music have always had a very close relationship and it’s one that Ralph has grown quit fond of. In fact, music is a big part of his personal process for getting into character. While talking to Artiste Revelation, Ralph shared that he always makes a playlist for every character he plays.
7. He Would Like To See More Diverse Roles For Black Actors
As a Black actor, especially one who has primarily worked in the UK and other parts of Europe, Ralph has witnessed how few roles there tend to be for Black actors. Even when roles are available, they tend to be very limiting. Even though he hopes things improve, during an interview with iCare, he admitted that he’s started to lose hope.
8. He Doesn’t Spend A Lot Of Time On Social Media
There was once a time when networking was only possible in face to face scenarios, but that isn’t the case at all anymore. These days, most networking takes place on the internet which has resulted in social media becoming a very powerful tool. While Ralph does have accounts on Instagram and Twitter, it’s clear that curating stylish feeds isn’t at the top of his priority list.
9. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
There’s nothing better than going outside and taking in a deep breath of fresh air after an extremely long day. This is a feeling that Ralph really appreciates. When he gets free time, he loves to be outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature. Some of his favorite activities include hiking and hanging out by the water.
10. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
When you have a large platform, the thought of saying what you think/feel can be a little intimidating. Ralph, however, has worked hard to overcome those feelings. During his career he has been very vocal about inequality in the entertainment world as well as negative experiences he’s had because of the color of his skin.