10 Things You Didn’t Know about Randy Houska

It wouldn’t be uncommon to develop the misconception that the parents of a teen mom might not have been the best role models. After all, a good parent would never deal with their own teenager having a baby of their own, right? Wrong. Well, in some cases. We have a feeling that in many cases this is precisely the situation, but in the case of Randy Houska and his teen mom daughter, Chelsea DeBoer, this is simply not the case. He was there for his daughter, he raised her in a way that allowed them to be close, and he was a good dad. His daughter made a mistake getting pregnant as a teen, but it wasn’t because he wasn’t there for her doing the dad thing right. Fans love Randy Houska, and we thought we’d get to know the dad of the teen mom a little better.
1. He Has the Best Advice
His daughter, Chelsea, says her father had the best advice for her when she was growing up. She said he was always there for her, and that everything he had to say to her was so helpful and so useful. She always thought that his advice was not only good for her, but also for anyone else who was watching the show at the same time and hearing the “Teen Mom” star’s father’s advice.
2. He’s Funny
He has a great personality, too. One thing that people love so much about him is that he’s sarcastic and quick, and his wit makes people adore him even more. His daughter said he’s always willing and ready to fire off some great comment online, and people are always begging for more.
3. He is Always There for His Daughter
Even when she shared the news that she was a pregnant teenager with her father – a situation no dad ever wants to find his little girl in – he was there for her. She’s dealing with the fact that her own daughter has basically no relationship with her father, but that her daughter’s husband has really stepped up and taken care of his granddaughter as his own. He always defends his daughter and says she’s out there doing a very hard thing and sharing very hard, very personal details with the world.
4. He Talks About His Daughter’s Life
He lived it with her when it was not good. When she was with her daughter’s biological father, she was in a very toxic relationship. Her father spoke publicly about it, and it was very hard for her to hear. She knows it’s true, but seeing her own story and her own mental abuse through the eyes of her father is a difficult situation.
5. He’s A Dentist
He’s commonly referred to as Papa Randy, but he’s actually Dr. Randy Houska, DDS. He’s a dentist, and he has his own practice in his little town of Vermillion, South Dakota. He has a team of his own, and we have a feeling his patients must love him.
6. He Has a Huge Family
We mean huge, too. He and his wife, Rita, are the parents of six kids. Yes, six children. Most of his favorite things to do include spending time with his family, going on the boat, and coaching his girls’ sports teams. It’s just a prime example of what an active and engaged father he is to his kids.
7. He’s Actively Involved in His Community
He’s such a likable guy, so we are not surprised. He is actively involved in the lives of his children and his wife, but he’s also involved in the lives of everyone in his community. He is a board member for his town’s Chamber and Development Company. He was, at one time, the president of the Rotary. He’s also part of the United Away, the Knights of Columbus, and his own school board. He’s good at giving back.
8. He’s Your Everyday Dad
When he’s not serving the community, raising his kids, and being a dentist, he’s in the kitchen making ribs and big plates of meat while football is on the television in the background. He may or may not be into meat cooking competitions with his friends and family, too. He’s every dad.
9. He Supports His Wife’s Business
She owns her own store called Rita’s, which is in Yankton, South Dakota. He often stops by and films his social media presence in the store. It helps drum up business, but it really goes to show us that he is so proud of his wife and all that she has accomplished in her own life. He seems like a great husband, and we are here for it.
10. He’s Proud
Dr. Houska is a proud man, and there is nothing wrong with that. He shows us time and time again that he is a great dad, a great grandfather, a great husband, a great dentist. He’s supportive, he’s funny, he’s there for his family, but he’s also unafraid to say the hard things that his girls need to hear. He does what he has to do to keep his family together, and he is nothing short of proud of his own family each and every day. No wonder he is such a fan favorite. We love him, too.