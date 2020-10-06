For many people, barbecue is just something to eat, but for Rasheed Philips, it’s a way of life. Rasheed Philips is a talented cook who gained popularity after appearing on the Netflix series, The American Barbecue Showdown. Although he is relatively new to the cooking world, Rasheed proved to be a natural talent. His ability to put a creative spin on dishes definitely made a lot of people want to see just what he’s capable of. His love for his craft came through in every dish he made and he now has a fan base of people from all over the world who are excited to see what’s next in his cooking career. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rasheed Philips.
1. He Worked For The CDC
Rasheed has always loved food, but he didn’t grow up cooking or spending lots of time in the kitchen. In fact, his journey to getting into the food industry had more detours than most. According to an old LinkedIn profile, Rasheed spent a year working for the CDC as a training content developer.
2. He Runs His Own Business
When Rasheed appeared on the show, he was just getting into cooking and was still holding down a traditional full-time job. However, he has since started cooking full-time and he now has his own business called Philips Barbecue Company. Through his company, he hosts and caters various events.
3. He Hosts A Podcast
Rasheed isn’t only a chef, he’s also an entrepreneur. He loves sharing knowledge with other people to help them along their journey in the business world. In the summer of 2019 he launched a podcast called the Entro Podcast. His show frequently features entrepreneur guests who are at different stages in the process.
4. He Has Traveled All Over The World
Traveling is also something that Rasheed has always been passionate about. He loves to visit different places and experience new things. Over the years he’s gotten the chance to see several different countries including Arengtina, Spain, Chile, and France. As a chef, traveling is also a great way to learn about dishes and ingredients from other parts of the world.
5. He Started A YouTube Channel
Now that Rasheed has built up a fan base, he wants to provide content to his supporters any way he can. He started a YouTube channel where he posts videos with instructions on how to make different meals. He also uploads videos discussing different topics in the business world. At the moment, his channel has just 664 subscribers.
6. He Is Also A Photographer
When I said that Rasheed’s journey to becoming a chef has some serious twists and turns, I wasn’t joking. In addition to working for the CDC, Rasheed also spent several years working as a commercial photographer. Just like with cooking, he has a natural talent for capturing beautiful images.
7. He Is Originally From Jamaica
Rasheed was born in Kingston, Jamaica and lived there until he was about eight-years-old. When his family relocated to the United States they settled in the Atlanta area which he also considers home. Rasheed is very proud of his Jamaican roots and often incorporates his culture into his recipes.
8. He Studied Graphic Design
As far as we can tell, Rasheed didn’t undergo any formal cooking training, however, he did go to college. He attended The Art Institute of Atlanta where he earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts and animation/graphic design. Although this field of study seems completely unrelated to cooking, it can definitely come in handy when it comes to plating and photographing his dishes as well as making content to promote his brand.
9. He Loves Staying Active
When you work in the food industry you’re constantly surrounded by temptation to over eat. Rasheed has had to work hard to make sure that he is making healthy choices to keep himself feeling good. He loves to stay active and recently announced that he lost over 40 pounds.
10. He Initially Didn’t Think He Belonged On The Show
The American Barbecue Showdown was Rasheed’s first time on a competitive cooking show, and he wasn’t entirely sure that he belonged there. Let’s face it, being on TV can be intimidating, especially when you’re competing for something. He shared, “I don’t know what I’m doing on this show. I guess they needed an underdog.” Throughout the show, however, it became very clear why Rasheed was chosen. Not only did he hold his own, he excelled and shows that he had the skills to keep up with anyone.