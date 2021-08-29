Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rasheeda Frost

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rasheeda Frost

38 seconds ago

Initially famous for being a rapper, Rasheeda Frost achieved moderate success in the early/mid-2000s. She is probably best known for her singles “Do It”, “Got That Good (My Bubble Gum)”, and “Marry Me”. In recent years, however, she has successfully transitioned into a career as a reality TV star. As a longtime fixture in the Love and Hip Hop franchise, viewers have watched Rasheeda go through lots of ups and downs over the years. It’s gotten to the point that many people genuinely feel like they know Rasheeda and her family. In reality, though, there is much more to Rasheeda than what we’ve all seen on TV. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rasheeda Frost.

1. She’s A Lifelong GA Resident

There are lots of people who can’t wait to get away from their home state as soon as they can, but Rasheeda has never felt that way. She was born in Decatur, GA and has lived in the Atlanta area for almost all of her life. There’s just something about Georgia that she can’t get enough of.

2. She’s Done Some Acting

When people think of Rasheeda being on TV, Love and Hip Hop is the first thing that comes to mind. However, many people will be surprised to know that reality TV isn’t her only on-screen experience. In 2015, she has a guest role in an episode of the TV show Rosewood. It wouldn’t be surprising if Rasheeda decided to do more acting in the future.

3. She Loves To Cook

Cooking is usually one of the first things to fall to the wayside when people feel like they’re running low on time. After all,  ordering food is easier than ever before. Even though Rasheeda’s schedule can probably get pretty hectic at times, she still likes to make time to get in the kitchen and cook. She enjoys experimenting with different recipes and she often shares photos and videos of the dishes she makes.

4. She Was In A Group

As a rapper, Rasheeda was most widely known as a solo artist, but she actually started her career as part of a group. Rasheeda was a member of a rap group called Da Kaperz which consisted of three members. Da Kaperz formed in Georgia during the late 1990s. They were signed to Rasheeda’s now husband’s record label, D-Lo Entertainment.

5. She Started Rapping As a Kid

Music has been a part of Rasheeda’s life for almost as long as she can remember. During an interview with Rap Industry, Rasheeda shared that she got into rap at a very early age. After watching music videos and hearing other rappers talk about their lives, she realized that she wanted to tell her story, too.

6. She’s A Brand Ambassador

Thanks to the success of Love and Hip Hop, Rasheeda has also become very popular on social media. She currently has more than 10 million followers on Instagram which has made her a very attractive partner for brands looking to market their products. She has gotten several opportunities to get paid to post items on Instagram.

7. She Likes To Stay Active

With as much time as Rasheeda spends in front of the camera, it’s no surprise that she always wants to make sure that she looks her best. Exercise is an important part of her regular routine and she always makes it a point to get a good sweat in. Not only does exercise have lots of physical benefits, but it’s great for her mental health as well.

8. She Would Love To Work With Andre 3000

Rasheeda has gotten the chance to work with some very big names in hip hop, and there are a few more she would love to add to the list. While talking to Rap Industry, Rasheeda shared that she would love to collaborate with Andre 3000. However, at this point in her career, it doesn’t appear that she’s focused on putting out new music.

9. She Likes To Travel

Just because Rasheeda has lived in Georgia for her whole life doesn’t mean that she hasn’t gotten to experience other places. Over the years, Rasheeda has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to see places all over the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Dubai and The Bahamas.

10. She’s A Step Mother

If you’ve ever tuned into Love and Hip Hop, you probably know that Rasheeda is a proud mother of two. However, what some people don’t realize is that she’s also a stepmother to five children. Her husband, Kirk Frost, has two daughters and three songs from previous relationships.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

the league season 3 interesting moments
20 Most Interesting Moments from The League Season 3
Why Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Was Cancelled at Freeform
Ted Lasso
The 10 Best Ted Lasso Quotes to Make You Feel Warm and Fuzzy Inside
Julia Haart: The Woman Behind Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life”
Five Movies With Incredible Hip Hop Soundtracks
Pennywise
10 Urban Legends Portrayed in Movies that Turned Out to be True
James Gunn
Early James Gunn Films You Might Have Missed
Bob Ross
Check Out The Trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rasheeda Frost
Why Hakeem Lyon is the Worst Character from the Show Empire
What Inspired Molly Shannon to Play Her Favorite SNL character?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Myrla Feria
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
10 Video Games That Were Released On Three Console Generations
Ranking Every Nintendo Console From Worst To Best
The Top Five Video Games That Deserve a Remake
This Amazing Lego Stop Motion Homage to Classic Video Games