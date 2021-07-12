With his good looks, confidence, great voice, and smooth performance skills, it’s easy to see why Rauw Alejandro is on his way to becoming one of Spanish music’s biggest stars. The 28-year-old has been grinding hard since the early 2010s and his time has come. With nearly a half dozen platinum singles to his name, he has built a fan base of people all over the world and he has earned the respect of some of the most well-known names in Latin music. As he continues to build the foundation for a long-lasting career, there are lots of people out there who are looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rauw Alejandro.
1. His Parents Are Musicians
Rauw is the first person in his family to have such a big career in the music industry, but he isn’t the only musician. His father, Raúl Ocasio, is a guitarist and his mother, Maria Ruiz, is a vocalist. Through his parents’ talents, Rauw was introduced to music at an early age and they helped him discover many of the artists who would eventually become his biggest influences.
2. He Was A Soccer Player
Even though Rauw has been around music for his entire life, a career in the industry wasn’t always something he saw for himself. Instead, sports was his main focus for many years. He played soccer who attempted to play in the USL League Two but did not get scouted. He ultimately decided to stop playing after getting injured.
3. He Gets Nervous Before Shows
At this point, Rauw has done countless performances and has been on stage in front of thousands of people. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t experience nervousness from time to time. While talking to Interview Magazine, Rauw said, “15 minutes before the stage. I get so anxious and nervous. But once I touch the stage it disappears.” He also added that he gets nervous about flying.
4. Family Is Really Important To Him
Rauw comes from a very close-knit family, and maintaining those relationships is really important to him. He is thankful for all of the love and support they’ve shown him over the years. One of his ultimate goals is to be able to take care of his family through his work as a musician.
5. He Loves Snapple
Is there one drink that you can have every day and never get tired of? For Rauw, the answer is yes. He’s a big fan of Snapple and truly considers it to be ‘the best stuff on earth’. Kiwi Strawberry is his favorite flavor. He drinks it so often that the people who are close to him buy him bottles on a regular basis.
6. His Faith Is Important To Him
Rauw was raised in a Christian (Catholic) household and his faith in God is something that continues to be important to him during his adult life. He carries Rosary beads with him everywhere he goes. He often relies on his faith to get him through the difficult times in life.
7. Breakfast Is His Favorite Meal
Starting the day off with a good meal is something Rauw likes to do whenever he can. Rauw told Interview Magazine, “I love the classic American breakfast. Scrambled eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, waffles, cornflakes, oatmeal. Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day.”
8. He Enjoys Watching Movies
As you can probably guess, Rauw doesn’t get a lot of time to kick back and relax. However, when he does have some time to spare, watching movies is one of his favorite ways to spend it. He is a big movie fan and he likes to watch so many that he doesn’t have a favorite.
9. He Does Mixed Martial Arts
Rauw’s soccer career may be over, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t found other ways to put his athletic abilities to good use. He loves to stay active and mixed martial arts has given him a way to do that. Although we know that he does martial arts, we don’t know how long he’s been training or which specific style he does.
10. He Has A Dog
Rauw doesn’t technically have any children, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his dad on. Rauw is a very proud pet parent and he likes to bring his dog everywhere with him. While talking to GQ, Rauw shared that his dog helps him concentrate. He also added that he loves the feeling of having someone to come home to and his dog gives him that.