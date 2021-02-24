Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ravil Isyanov

9 mins ago

One of the many great things about Ravil Isyanov is that he’s become a familiar face in just about everything. He’s an actor who has so much range that fans are never surprised when he has a guest role or a starring role in anything. His talent is unmatched, and there is just something about what he brings to each character he plays that brings people so much joy in his work. However, his fans know very little about him, and that’s sad for the “24,” actor. Let’s get to know him.

1. He’s a Summer Baby

If there is one thing any mother of a summer baby will tell you, it’s that being at the end of your pregnancy in the heat of summer is the most miserable experience in the world. As beautiful as pregnancy can be, there’s nothing worse than being hot on top of hot. He Ravil Isyanov was born on August 20, 1962, which means his mom was pregnant with him during the worst heat of the summer, but we imagine she’s very happy to have her son.

2. He’s from Russia

Born and raised in Russia, he spent his entire childhood in the country. He was born in a place called Voskresensk. It’s located in Moscow, which is a famous location in Russia. He didn’t come to the U.S. for a long time after he became an adult.

3. He’s Always Been Interested in the Arts

Throughout his childhood, Ravil was very interested in the arts. He had the ability to take part in extracurricular activities such as ballet, theater, and music. He took many different classes so he could learn as much about each as possible, and it’s helped him to refine his talents as an adult.

4. He’s Athletic

Some people mistakenly assume a child is either artistic or athletic, but many are both. You aren’t resigned to choosing one. He was also an athletic child who enjoyed participating in sports. He played both ice hocking, soccer, and he was a boxer.

5. He’s Former Military

After graduating from high school and becoming an adult, this young man joined the military. He spent two years of his life serving as part of the Soviet Air Force. We aren’t entirely certain what he did in his time there, but it’s a big job and he did it.

6. He’s Educated

After he was finished with his time in the air force, he knew he wanted to continue his education as far as his acting was concerned. That’s when he made the decision to work at the Khabarovsk Theater. He did this for another two years, and that’s when he finally decided to begin his studies. He was part of the Moscow Art Theater School. he then went to the British American Drama Academy in Oxford.

7. He Went to the United Kingdom

Following his 1990 graduation, he made the decision to leave Moscow and head to the United Kingdom. He’d received invitation from the Theater Clwyd. Located in Wales, he had to move if he wanted to take part. He was there when the Soviet Union collapsed, and that’s when he decided to stay put. He would later make the move from Wales to the United States to work on television.

8. He’s A Very Private Man

He’s not sharing his life with us. He’s keeping his personal life personal, and he’s keeping his private life to himself. He’s not on social media sharing his breakfast or talking us through his day. He’s living his life, being present in the moment, and he’s not worried if we know anything about him or not. That’s kind of awesome.

9. He’s Worked on Everything

If you know his face, it’s because he’s been in everything. He’s been part of the cast of 24, Prison Break, Burn Notice, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bones, The Mentalist, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, JAG, Alias, and so many more shows and movies. The list goes on, but it does give you a small hint of just how often you’ve seen him even if you did not know who he was at the time.

10. He’s Been Working a Long Time

A man like this doesn’t get this kind of credit to his name without being in the business a long time and working hard while there. He’s been acting since 1992 in television and in film, and he spent many years before that working hard in the theater. He’s clearly very good at what he does, and practice might just make perfect.

